How To Get Aspect Of Tempering Blows In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Tempering Blows in Diablo 4 is another barbarian class Legendary Aspect from the Codex of Power. Unlike its name, which suggests it might be an offensive aspect, it is quite the opposite. It is a defensive aspect.

From all legendary Aspects for Barbarians, this aspect grants them Fortify after they have switched their weapons over and over a certain number of times. This can help you in battles where you’re constantly changing your battle style by switching to other weapons.

If you’ve taken any damage so far, which is highly unlikely as they are the tanks of this game, even if you do, this aspect has your back. You can also try out other skills from the Barbarian skill tree in D4.

Aspect of Tempering Blows location in Diablo 4

You will get the Aspect of Tempering Blows as a reward for clearing out Defiled Catacomb Dungeon. Unlike several other dungeons, this one does not require completing a Stronghold.

It can get quite tricky to clear out the dungeon as there is a lot of strategy at play with this dungeon.

The location of this dungeon is in the Desolate Highlands of the Fractured Peaks Region. You can find this location southeast of the Nevesk Waypoint and west of the Margrave Waypoint in D4.

Aspect of Tempering Blows builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Tempering Blows is one of many aspects of the Barbarian Class. However, its use is not that prominent anywhere. Barbarians tend to have a high pain tolerance in this game, so their health bar is difficult to deplete.

So this aspect may be helpful to a build of your liking, but the successful ones we have found like the Whirlwind Barbarian build, the Thorns Bleed Barbarian build, or the Berserk Barbarian build, do not use this.