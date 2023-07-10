How To Get Aspect Of Siphoned Victuals In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Siphoned Victuals in Diablo 4 is one of the best Rogue aspects in the game. This defensive aspect can be pretty helpful when you’re early in the game and don’t have a lot of points to invest in defensive skills in the Rogue skill tree.

The Aspect of Siphoned Victuals can get you a Healing Potion in D4 for the Rogue class. While you have this aspect imbued in a legendary item, there is a certain chance that whenever you land a Lucky Hit with a core skill on a Vulnerable enemy, a Healing potion would appear as loot from the fallen enemy.

This can help you, especially early on, when under-armored and under-resourced.

Aspect of Siphoned Victuals location in Diablo 4

You can get the Aspect of Siphoned Victuals by completing Leviathan’s Maw dungeon. This Dungeon is near the Vyeresz stronghold.

The Vyeresz waypoint can also be found near this dungeon. Fast travel to this waypoint and head south until you reach the dungeon near the shoreline of the Toxic Fens subregion. However, this dungeon is only available once you reach Level 40+.

Aspect of Siphoned Victuals builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Siphoned Victuals is given to the Rogue class only. There are a few builds that make use of this aspect. It is important to remember that all of these builds are melee builds. Even though the Rogue class isn’t specified as a tank class, a carefully created build can wipe everything off your screen.

For example, take our Penetrating Shot Rogue build. You can find the Aspect slotted in the Chest piece. Notably, this specific build is not a melee, but a ranged one.

The Twisting Blads rogue build also uses the Aspect of Siphoned Victuals in D4. It is a melee build that revolves around the Invigorating Strike and Twisting Blades.