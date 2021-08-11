Diablo 2: Resurrected Will Not Support TCP/IP Due To “Security Risks”

Blizzard Entertainment has apparently decided to go back on its official word by not supporting TCP/IP for Diablo 2: Resurrected after all.

According to a new blog post earlier today, both the beta and final game will not support TCP/IP (via Reddit) which was a decision Blizzard made “after careful deliberation.” The developer further noted that Diablo 2: Resurrected will not support the option because it “identified potential security risks” and as such is “committed to safeguard the player experience.”

Blizzard had previously announced that Diablo 2: Resurrected was all about ensuring “an authentic experience” and being able to join multiplayer sessions through TCP/IP was part of that experience. The option was there for the original game and was confirmed to be there for the remaster, or at least that was the initial plan before the option was scrapped altogether.

Having support for TCP/IP would have made Diablo 2: Resurrected playable on local peer-to-peer connections, meaning that players would have an option other than the official Battle.net servers.

TCP/IP was what players used back then to play the original Diablo 2 through internet game services like GameRanger and Hamachi. The local connection also made it possible to enjoy player-made mods, which will now be impossible to do so with with Diablo 2: Resurrected.

For what it is worth, Blizzard did point out previously that playing on secured Battle.net servers ensures no encounters with cheaters. The risk of cheaters marring its game would have been too great for Blizzard and hence why it decided to not support TCP/IP multiplayer for Diablo 2: Resurrected in the end.

There is also another major reason why TCP/IP was removed. It would have opened up gates for players to pirate Diablo 2: Resurrected and still be able to play online without any checks. This actually happened a few months back when Blizzard was hosting a technical alpha test. The decision to scrap TCP/IP was probably made then.

Diablo 2: Resurrected begins its early access beta from August 13 – 17 on all supported platforms. The open beta will then take off from August 18 – 23.