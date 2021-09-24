Diablo 2: Resurrected Launch Marred By Progression Loss And Crashes

The gates of hell have been opened with the release of Diablo 2: Resurrected, which may as well be quite literal as far as online connectivity goes.

There have been several reports since its launch that players across all platforms have been facing connectivity issues while either playing Diablo 2: Resurrected or just getting back in after the game crashes at random intervals.

Many players have also pointed out losing their characters and progression made when they were finally able to connect to Battle.net and log back into the game. That alongside others who were excited to jump in straight away but had to face numerous technical errors on their screens.

Diablo 2: Resurrected requires players to be connected to the internet while playing, which makes for one fine mess since the single-player campaign can technically be played offline. Except that an online connection is still needed “for periodic updates and authentication checks.”

Take note that developer Blizzard Entertainment rolled out an emergency maintenance right after launch to address connectivity issues. However, there are still players complaining about random crashes and being unable to log into the game at the time of writing.

To address game creation and character issues, #D2R will undergo unscheduled maintenance at 10am PT. We expect this maintenance to last 30 minutes. Players who are online and playing should logout before the shutdown if possible. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) September 23, 2021

Connectivity issues are pretty common for online games as there are hundreds of players trying to log in at the same time on day one. It takes a toll on the severs and hence, players should find stability as the days go by.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The remaster bundles the base game and its Lord of Destruction expansion pack which adds the Assassin and the Druid character classes, a fifth act with Baal as an additional boss, and several new weapons and pieces of armor.