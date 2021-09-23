Do You Have The Stamina To Unlock This Diablo 2: Resurrected Achievement?

Diablo 2: Resurrected brings forth all sorts of modern-day enhancements but alongside nightmarish grinds from the decade-old original game.

There will reportedly be 43 achievements to unlock, none of which are secret and all of which can be earned provided that players are ready to invest a lot of gameplay hours over the coming months. However, there is one achievement in Diablo 2: Resurrected that will prove to be a nightmare for just about anyone.

The achievement is called “I’m gonna do what’s called a pro gamer move” and requires players to reach level 99 with a hardcore character.

Back when the original Diablo 2 was released, reaching level 99 with a hardcore character was incredibly difficult. The amount of experience points needed between level 98 and 99 required about a couple of months at the very least with a daily investment of nearly 10 hours of gameplay. That comes about to 200 to 300 gameplay hours to unlock a single achievement.

Not to mention that a hardcore character gets deleted upon a single death, forcing players to start anew. Those who have gone through the gruesome ordeal with the original will better understand what awaits them in Diablo 2: Resurrected should they want to unlock the said achievement.

It can be hoped that developer Blizzard Entertainment changed the way experience is granted in Diablo 2: Resurrected and that there will be minimum (or no) diminished experience points returns at higher levels. Otherwise, unlocking that last infernal achievement will be a mind-numbing challenge for completionists.

Diablo 2: Resurrected has released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The remaster bundles the base game and its Lord of Destruction expansion pack which adds the Assassin and the Druid character classes, a fifth act with Baal as an additional boss, and several new weapons and pieces of armor.