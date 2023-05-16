Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions Guide – The Mystery Augs, K is for Kazdy

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions Guide to help you complete the Mystery Augs and K is for Kazdy optional missions while you are roaming in Prague.

The Mystery Augs is divided into three parts which you complete during your visits to Prague. K is for Kazdy, on the other hand, is linked to another of the optional missions in the game.

K is for Kazdy lets you rescue a small community of people from a police station basement which can be complete in a number of ways.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions

Like with other Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions, you can approach a situation in multiple ways. We have tried to cover a few of these approaches in the guide to help you out.

The Mystery Augs

Location : Prague, First Visit after Meeting Koller

Once you are in your apartment, you need to call Sarif and ask him about augmentations. This is everything you will be able to do during the first visit and must continue the mission during the second visit.

During the second visit, you need to head over to the scientist’s apartment near TF-29 near the northern end of Prague. Once you are inside the apartment, Sarif will share a ton of information with you, but you should also consider hacking the computer for more information and some bonus XP.

Once you are done with hacking the PC, you need to break into the safe located on the left wall for some more information. Once again, this is everything you will be able to do during the second visit. The mission continues during your third visit to Prague.

During your third visit to Prague, you need to head to TF-29 where you will be called by Sarif. Once done, head back to your apartment and call Sarif using your TV. During the course of call, ask any questions that you might have and complete the one of the many Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions.

K is for Kazdy

Location : Prague, Third Visit

During your third visit to Prague, you will receive a POI. After getting it, you need to head over to southern Prague and head inside the sewers. Continue to follow the waypoint and you will eventually meet with a woman named Little K.

If you were able to save Milena during her side mission, you will be able to see her with Little K as well. Anyway, speak with the woman in order to start the mission.

After accepting the mission, you need to head over to Monument Station located in northern end of Prague and head inside the marked police station using any approach you prefer.

Do note that you the area is very-well guarded and you will be shot on sight. Continue following the marker and make sure to use invisibility in order to cross the last street.

Once you are done, you need to head inside the police station basement, open up the cells, and speak with K. Make sure to ask K to keep it cool and try to keep it stealthy – things can get ugly real fast in this mission.

You can ask them to leave first and use invisibility to follow them. If you do not have invisibility, you can go guns blazing, but make sure that you go in first.

In order to complete the mission, you need to head over to the cleaning shop located farther down the road and speak with the group there in order to complete the last of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions.

It is highly advisable that you do not let anyone killed, but do note that you will get the credit even if a couple of crew members get injured.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions Guide – The Mystery Augs, K is for Kazdy. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!