Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions Guide – Samizdat, Fade to Black, All in the Family

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions Guide to help you complete Samizdat, Fade to Black, All in the Family optional missions during your visits to Prague.

This optional missions walkthrough guide focuses on Samizdat, Fade to Black, and All in the Family side missions in the game. These optional missions can easily be missed and require you complete a number of conditions to trigger them.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions

Samizdat, Fade to Black, All in the Family essentially revolve around helping an underground community, delivering a guy, and confronting a secret group of hackers.

Like with other Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions, you can approach a situation in multiple ways. We have tried to cover a few of these approaches in the guide to help you out.

Samizdat

Location : Prague, Must Talk to Peter Chang at T-29, Second Floor

After speaking with Peter Chang, you should also speak with the woman inside the office who will provide you with some more information you need in order to complete the mission.

Once you are done, you need to head over to the marked building which is fairly close to T-29. Once there, you need to head over to the northern side on the third floor of the building.

After you are there, you need to hack inside the apartment and use the laptop placed inside. You basically need to use the messenger in order to contact the person and set up a meeting.

From there, you need to head over to the marked manhole located on the southern side of the area. Continue along the tunnels and you will eventually find the person you are looking for. After speaking with these people, agree to help them to some decent rewards and continue the mission.

You can, however, kill three people – who are not armed very well – in order to complete the mission immediately and receive your rewards.

For the other option, you need to head over to the Palisade Property Bank and head downstairs. Once you are down, you need to get yourself an Elevator Keycard which will allow you entry inside CEO’s office located on the third floor.

After you are there, you need to hack into the office on the left-hand-side, takedown x2 guards, and use the laptop in order to override security features installed in the bank.

In order to solve the puzzle, you need to interact once, turn, interact once, turn twice, and then interact once again. Alternatively, you can also use the ventwork behind the TV in order to gain access to the secret area.

From there, you need to loot all the items inside and bring them to K located inside the sewers. From there, you need to follow the marker to the rooftop. Once you are on the rooftop, you need to insert x1 Biocell, hack the terminal, and allow the Samizdat people to complete another one of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions.

Fade to Black

Location : Prague, Second Visit

During your second visit to Prague, you are asked by Dr. Auzenne to find out about Vince Black’s whereabouts which starts the mission. Firstly, you need to search Black’s office to find a train ticket and also read e-mails on his computer.

After leaving the office, you need to head over to the Red Queen, onto the third floor, and speak with a woman named Dobromila. You need to bluff in order to extract out information that you need.

Another important thing that you need to note here is that you must help Dobromila in order to gain her trust which is important!

After you are at the marked meeting point, do not intervene, hide near the backside of the yard, and wait for x2 enemies to enter the scene. You must stop x2 enemies from getting near her and try to take them down stealthily.

Once you have dealt with x2 enemies, search their bodies, and then speak with Dobromila. In order to extract out information, you either need to spend 350 credits or hand her over the train ticket that you acquired from Black’s office.

This will allow you to learn more about a storage unit and a code 2565. Do note that even if Dobromila dies, you will be able to search her corpse to get the information you need.

From the Palisade Station, you need to head west in order to reach the storage unit and enter the code 2565 in order to head inside – you can also hack your way in! Once you are inside, interact with the picture on left-hand-side, reach the basement, and speak with a woman hiding there.

After talking with the woman, a man named Vlasta with x2 enemies enter the scene. You can either ask him about Vince Black to get attacked on or appease him and say that you are here to see Olivia out to get out without being attacked.

After heading out, you need to head over to Black’s apartment in red light district. Once you are inside, you need to head down into the basement and thoroughly search the area. Speak with Dr. Auzenne after she calls in order to conclude another one of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions.

All in the Family

Location : Prague, Second Visit

There are a few things that you must have done for this side mission to trigger. These things include: second visit to Prague, promised to help Otar Botkoveli, and must either have killed or warned Gallois in Golem City.

In order to start the mission, you need to follow the POI to the Red Queen and talk to Masa Kadlek. Once you have accepted the mission, you need to head over to the safehouse which is located fairly close to the Red Queen.

The area is fairly-guarded and you can go in guns blazing, but if you are looking for a stealthier approach, there is a second-story entrance as well which requires a High Jump. This is the ideal approach because you are not allowed raise an alert inside the building or the courtyard.

Once inside, you will note that Dominik is located on the first floor, inside the laundry room. Since there are cameras all around, you should try to move slowly and reach the third floor using the stairs. Once you are there, you need to knock the guard out and use the code 0666 to open the nearby door.

After you are inside the room, head towards the TV and press a button underneath the entertainment center which will provide you access to the control room. You need to head inside and disable all cameras and other security features.

From there, head over to the first floor and knock the x2 guards out while they are away from each other. From there, head inside the laundry room and knock out Dominik. You will need to carry the unconscious Dominik to the second floor and use the balcony to escape from the area.

The reason for this is that the area is without any guards and very close to the drop point. Once you are at the drop point, you need to drop Dominik off inside the marked storage room, close the door, and complete the mission.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Side Missions – Samizdat, Fade to Black, All in the Family. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!