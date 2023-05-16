Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions – Morning Comes Too Soon, Getting in Top Shape Again – Guide to walk you through the first series of missions during your first visit to Prague.

During your first visit to Prague, you arrive at Ruzicka Station and walk through the terminal with Vega. After the cut-scene, you arrive at your apartment and start to get things done.

For more help on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, read out our Rucker Extraction Mission Guide, Stealth Guide, and Key Codes Guide.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Guide

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Guide walks you through everything you need to know about completing Morning Comes Too Soon and Getting in Top Shape Again.

Since you can employ multiple approaches to complete a mission, we have mentioned both stealth and combat approaches to accommodate both type of playthrough.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Walkthrough

Morning Comes Too Soon

After waking up, you need to search your apartment for different goodies. Do not forget about various documents and a Pocket Secretary lying near the bedside.

After leaving the bedroom, you will be notified of a missed call from David Sarif. It is completely upto you whether you wish to return the call or not! To return the call, head over to the living room and use the TV to do so.

After exploring your apartment, grab your coat and leave the building. Once you are out of the building, you will receive a couple of calls for new missions. The order using which you complete the missions is upto you, but it concludes Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions – Morning Comes Too Soon.

Getting in Top Shape Again

Heading to Bookstore

The first thing that you need to do is to head over to the Time Machine bookstore and protect Koller from Dvali men. Head east from your apartment to come across the bookstore and the Dvali men guarding it.

You can either head inside using combat approach or use the police checkpoint on the left-hand-side in order to head inside.

Combat Approach

After approaching the front gate, takedown the man standing outside, open the gate, and do the same to the man inside. Make sure to stick to the wall to avoid the man out in the street and snipe him out.

Try to take cover and use a long-ranged weapon to deal with men outside the main store. Also be ready for the men who will arrive shortly afterwards.

Once you are done, head to the second floor where you will encounter x3 men – they will stay at the second floor, no matter what! Make quick work of them and head inside the secret lab.

Stealth Approach

After approaching the bookstore, head left towards the checkpoint and proceed through the breach in the fence – make sure to avoid the laser tripwires and the man on the other side.

Once you are done, you need to head over to the bookstore’s side gate and hack your way in! Take the street on the left-hand-side and use the vent to head inside the bookstore and onto the second floor.

Upon reaching the second floor, try to avoid the men there. To do so, use the vent to escape. Make sure to crouch and stick to the left-hand-side to continue towards your marked objective.

Speaking with Koller

Once you are inside the compound, head over to the second floor and inside Koller’s office. After you are inside, interact with a red book – visible using Smart Vision – and inside the secret elevator.

Once you arrive in Koller’s secret laboratory, speak with him to readjust your augmentations. It is a good idea to stick with augmentations which complement your playstyle and do away with the rest.

This is pretty much all about Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions – Getting in Top Shape Again. At this point, you are free to either start a new mission or head back to your apartment.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Missions Walkthrough Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!