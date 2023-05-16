Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Mission – Hunting Down the Final Clues – Guide to complete the mission during your 3rd visit to Prague.

During your third visit to Prague, you find the city under Martial Law. You find the cops highly aggressive and most of the city as a restricted zone. Keeping these things in mind, it is a good idea to have invisibility or defense augmentations.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Mission Guide

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Mission Guide walks you through everything you need to know in order to complete Hunting Down the Final Clues during your third visit to Prague.

Meeting Vega and Miller

After the cut-scene, head over to the L.I.M.B. Clinic in order to meet Vega and talk about everything you have learned so far. Once done, head over to TF29 to meet with Miller.

In order to head inside TF29, either use a breakable wall on the west side or a side lot located on the east side – both work well and take you inside the TF29 building.

Once you are inside, you meet Dr. Auzenne on the first floor of the building. Speak with her and anyone else in the building for some side storylines and head towards Miller. After meeting with Miller, speak with him, and continue the mission.

Dvali Territory

This portion of the mission becomes ridiculously easy if you have completed 01011000 and are friendly with Otar. In case you are not, you are required to do some work.

After reaching the western side of Dvali Territory, make sure to stay hidden and let the patroller walk past you. Once done, knock out the guard close to your location and hide the body behind the car.

From there, head towards the northern yard and climb the ladder near the sewer entrance. Once you are above the street level, you need to head towards the east side and knock down the sniper using any means necessary.

Once you are done with the sniper, you need to open a window and head towards the marked building. Once there, grab the information you require too proceed through the mission.

Accessing Radich’s Office

After receiving a call from Miller, you are told what you need to do next. Your objective at this point is either to hack the computer inside Radich’s Office or eavesdrop on a conversation.

If you want to hack the computer inside Radich’s Office, you need to head over to the first floor of the building on the backside of the theater. If not, you need head over to the northern office to eavesdrop a conversation – both complete the objective.

Alternatively, if Otar is alive and friendly, you automatically get a call from him which proceeds the mission.

Combat Playthrough

After entering the theater through the front doors, you find yourself on the second floor. From there, head towards to the upper area while using railing as cover and eliminating the men on the lower areas.

Once done, head over to the balcony on the north side and eliminate enemies there. The ones below are at a huge disadvantage and you should be able to deal with them rather easily.

From there, head over to the northern edge of the area with more enemies and a robot – you can disable the robot using the computer nearby. Once done, head over to the northern office to find Otar and Radich, kill them, hack the computer, let Miller/Vega know, and get out of the building.

Stealth Playthrough

Using Icarus Aug, drop down from the rooftop and immediately head left after landing. Go up the stairs and beware of a camera up there. At this point, either use your invisibility or go around the camera to avoid getting spotted.

From there, head over to the western edge of the hallway and head into the balcony using a couple of crates. Once done, crawl through the small space and knock two guards out. Once done, head inside the security area and disable everything.

However, do note that this computer does not disable cameras inside the theater.

Once you are done, use the eastern hallway to get onto the balconies and use the northern one to get onto the catwalks above. Remember that it is a difficult jump and failing it lands you in the middle of enemies.

Head over to the catwalks and then towards the northern edge of the building. Make sure to avoid detection from lasers and sneak up on Radich’s Office from the west side. This should trigger a cut-scene.

If you want, you should be able to disable Radich, Otar and search the area for a lot of goodies including a Praxis Kit – the choice is yours!

Meet Vega and Chikane

After leaving the theater, head back to your apartment, and speak with Vega to plan the next things. Make sure to use the whiskey bottle located inside the living room to trigger a small cut-scene.

Once you are done, try to complete all Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Optional Missions, find all eBooks, Triangle Codes, etc.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Prague Story Mission – Hunting Down the Final Clues – Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!