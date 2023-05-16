Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Money Making Guide, Easy Money Tips, Infinite Money Farming

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Money Farming allows you to buy upgrades, replenish ammo, and restock equipment. Whether you are going with all-in combat approach or a stealth-based approach, you need money to keep going.

However, it is of not much use when you are on missions away from the city. Due to this fact, you should consider spending on everything you need every time you are in town so that you are not stuck during missions.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Money Farming Guide

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Money is not hard to come by, especially if you know what you are doing. Using a couple of easy, little money making tricks, you can earn rack up huge amount of credits in as less time as possible.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Money Farming Tips

Sell Everything You Don’t Need

During the course of the game, you will come across items that you do not really need. You can easily sell off these items at stores scattered around Prague in order to earn some easy money in the game.

Weapons, for example, are really expensive in the game and can earn some decent amount of credits. Another thing that you need to know about weapons is never to purchase them. You will come across pretty decent weapons during the course of the game so it is a waste to purchase them.

So make sure to sell common weapons as soon as possible and get some easy cash from stores.

Loot Bodies

One of the best sources of getting Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Money is to loot bodies that you drop in the game. Regardless of your playstyle in the game, enemies carry decent amount of cash on them which you can loot after disposing them off or knocking them out. So make sure to loot each and every body you drop in the game to get some decent amount of credits.

Hacking

Although you will not earn much from this, hacking is another way using which you can earn money in the game. Successfully capturing a node while hacking a system will allow you to earn XP, hacking software, and sometimes; money. But as I have mentioned earlier, this is not the best way earning money. However, if you like hacking – which is major aspect of the game – you will find yourself some additional money every now and then.

This is all we have on our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Money Farming Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!