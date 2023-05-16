Deus Ex: Mankind Divided London Story Missions – Protecting The Future, Resolution – Guide to help you complete the final series of Story Missions in the game.

Following your third visit to Prague, you embark upon the game’s final series of missions in London. During the flight, you are briefed about the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided London Story Missions with Macready, Miller, and the entire team.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided London Story Missions Guide

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided London Story Missions Guide walks you through everything you need to know about completing Protecting the Future and Resolution in the game.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Protecting the Future

Finding the Delegates

Immediately head south after leaving the kitchen and head inside the newly opened portion. From there, dash towards the southern elevator. Remember that you only have 25 minutes to save the delegates.

It is a good idea to save the game before the timer starts to be able to complete it within allotted time limit. As with different missions, you can complete Protecting the Future using both stealth and combat approaches.

Combat Playthrough

You need to walk straight into the first hallway and eliminate the enemies and the turret – using either a Sniper Rifle or a Battle Rifle. Once done, proceed ahead and take cover near the stairs because of a big fight coming up.

While you are in cover, remember to deal with one flanker trying to approach you from behind. Once dealt with, lay waste on the enemies coming in from both levels and proceed ahead.

Once done, kill the remaining targets and make sure to avoid getting hit by grenades during the big fight. Furthermore, make sure to keep an eye out on the invisible enemies.

After you are done with all the enemies, take the elevator to V.I.P. delegates using the key code 2202 and complete the mission.

Stealth Playthrough

After the mission starts, make sure to stick to the right-hand-side and crawl into a vent as soon as possible. After you arrive in a small room via the main vent; open the nearby door into the hallway and hack your way into the room across the way.

From there, open up the floor grate and which can take you all the way to the objective elevator.

If you have plenty of resources at your disposal, try to use Invisibility and use Biocells to extend the duration and head inside the elevator without having to deal with anyone in the area.

On the other hand, if you are low on resources, you will need to takedown multiple enemies at the same time – for example, the guards near the elevator.

After taking the elevator to Floor #2, you receive a call from Vega regarding Rucker’s evidence and also tells you about the terminal key code which is 2202.

Once you are done, head inside the V.I.P. delegates room and stop them from drinking and complete the mission.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Resolution

After beating the game, you are asked whether you want to start NG+ or not – the choice is yours! You can go with another run if you are trying to Platinum the game and want all Achievements.

Once done, Jensen and Vega are shown in a conversation and credits begin to roll. Do not go anywhere yet, there is something else you should get after the credits roll.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided London Story Missions – Protecting the Future and Resolution – Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!