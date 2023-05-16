Deus Ex: Mankind Divided eBooks Locations ‘Tablet Collector’ Guide

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided eBooks Locations Guide to help you find all the eBooks in the game and unlock the Tablet Collector Achievement/Trophy.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided eBooks are basically blue holographic tablets that are found scattered all across the in-game world. These eBooks are miss-able and provide Jensen with a small XP boost upon being located.

For more help on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, read out our Breach Mode Tips and Strategies Guide, XP Farming Guide, and PC Tweaks Guide.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided eBooks Locations Guide

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided eBooks Locations Guide details everything you need to know about finding all the eBooks in the game.

Dubai

eBook: Tales of the Arabian Front

After you are in the second penthouse, you need to look near the communication booster to find the eBook.

Prague’s Poor District

eBook: How Not to Get Yourself Killed

You need to look under the moveable floor near Jensen’s bed to find the eBook.

eBook: Interpol Case File #679310: Juggernaut Collective

This one can be found on the dining table, under some paperwork.

eBook: In Terror Firma

You need to check the kitchen table right next to the computer.

eBook: Global Politics Review [2029 Edition] (Chapter 5: America Falls)

You need to head inside Santeau Representative’s apartment in order to find it.

eBook: The Next Three Decades (Fall of America)

Once you are inside the basement of Pool Pub, open up the locked door to find it inside.

eBook: An Appeal to Basic Humanity

Inside the sole-accessible apartment under Jensen’s safehouse – check the counter in there to find it inside.

eBook: Per Aspera AD ASTRA

You need to head inside AD ASTRA apartment, located near the Konicky and Hracky Toys Manufacturer.

eBook: The Juggernaut Collective

You need to head over to the courtyard with a lot of poor citizens and check a couch in there to find it.

eBook: Global Politics Review [2029 Edition] (Africa)

You need to head over to the backside of subway station and find it inside a shop in the mini-market.

eBook: A City Designed for You!

Once inside the Konicky and Hracky Toys Manufacturer, check the Forger’s room to find it inside.

eBook: Toys that Kill

Once inside the Konicky and Hracky Toys Manufacturer, check a ledge inside well-guarded room to find it there.

eBook: Radko Perry Bursts onto Local Political Scene

You need to head inside Perry’s campaign office and find it by the window – sitting on a table.

eBook: In the Footsteps of the Harvester

You need to head inside Daria’s apartment on the third floor to find it in there – requires The Last Harvester and Third Visit to Prague.

eBook: Top 10 Tech… Abandoned Technologies

You can find this one located inside the room of the Cult Leader.

eBook: New Regulations for the Augmented Citizens

Search the counter of the Pool Pub shop to find it.

eBook: R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots)

You need to head over to the basement of the Art Gallery shop and find it in front of the stage.

eBook: R.U.R. (Act III of Karel Capek’s Play Continued…)

You need to head over to the basement of the Art Gallery shop and find it among the scattered papers.

eBook: Contemporary Art Review

You need to head inside the apartment of the dead Volins siblings to find the eBook inside.

eBook: The Machinegod

You need to head inside Josef’s apartment and search the kitchen counter to find the eBook.

eBook: Church of the Machinegod

You need to head inside the apartment inside the building adjacent to the bombed building – check the dining table.

eBook: Global Politics Review [2029 Edition] (China)

You need to head inside Koller’s office and check the table to find it there.

eBook: The Social Monitor (The New Mystics)

Once inside Koller’s shop, you need to search the bookstore’s storage area to find it there.

eBook: World’s Most Wanted (Dvali Family)

Once inside Koller’s shop, check the bedside in the underground clinic to find it there.

eBook: Flesh and Chrome (Chapter #1)

After reaching Koller’s underground clinic, you need to check the secret gassed room to find it in there.

eBook: The Singularity Church of the Machinegod

You need to head inside the security room on the 2ND floor to find it in there.

eBook: The Sleepwalking World (Global Disasters)

Once inside the 2ND floor’s dormitory inside the church, check the mattress in the bathroom to find it.

eBook: Global Politics Review [2029 Edition] (South America)

Once inside the church, head over to the dining area on the 2ND floor and find it lying on the counter.

Old and Modern Prague

eBook: The Czech Republic Enters the 21st Century

You need to head over to the rooftop of Rose Garden Food Store to find the eBook.

eBook: The Long Mean While (Chapter 27)

There is a different-looking apartment overlooking the Palisade Subway Station. You need to search the apartment’s terrace for the eBook – it is on a small table.

eBook: Ruzicka’s Vision for the Future

You need to head inside Autodily Shop and find it in there.

eBook: Ruzicka’s Augmented Platform Crumbles

It is inside a locked room of Info. Tourist Centre.

eBook: Collapse of an Industry (TYM)

You need to head over to Ludvik’s Lounge and find the eBook on the counter.

eBook: Santeau – Rise of a Corpo-Nation (Birth of a Giant)

You need to head inside Rose Garden Food Store and check the counter to find the eBook.

eBook: Global Politics Review [2029 Edition] (Australia)

You need to head inside the small apartment behind the main entrance of the Palisade Subway Station and find it on a table.

eBook: The Social Monitor (Aug Ghettos)

Once inside the Monument Subway Station, find the eBook on a bench.

eBook: The Long Mean While Chapter 1

You need to head inside Smiley’s office and find the eBook with the books.

eBook: Task Force 29 – Mission Statement

You need to head inside CT office in front of Macready’s room and find the eBook inside.

eBook: U.N. Resolution 3507 (2029)

While in TF29 headquarters, head over to the prison cells area and find the eBook in there.

eBook: In Terror Firma (Part 2)

You need to head over to the shooting range and find the eBook in there.

eBook: Modern Business Review (Hacks of Aggression)

You need to head over to Miller’s desk and find the eBook on it.

eBook: Family Values

You need to head over to Casino’s 2nd floor office and find the eBook on a table – near Otar’s office.

eBook: The Sleepwalking World (Depopulation)

You need to head inside the damaged bookstore and find the eBook lying on the floor – near the markings.

eBook: Bob Page – Anatomy of a Prodigy

Once inside the Palisade Bank, check the sofa near the reception to find the eBook.

eBook: Jus in Bello (Fall of Belltower)

Once inside the Palisade Bank, head behind the reception and check a couple of sofas and a table.

eBook: Palisade: Clients and Services

You need to head inside locked Executive Services Office and find the eBook on a desk.

eBook: Palisade: Property and Data Protection

In the Palisade Bank, head inside the manager’s room, find the hidden room, and grab the eBook from in there.

eBook: AJ09-0921 Patient X

Once you are inside the Versalife’s Corporate Vault, check the counter to find the eBook – can be done during the mission.

eBook: Collapse of an Industry (L.I.M.B.)

You need to head inside Nada Birak apartment in the Red Light and find the eBook inside.

eBook: The Next Three Decades (World Police)

You need to head inside the apartment on the opposite side of the L.I.M.B. Clinic – above the pub – and find it in there.

eBook: Modern Business Review (Corporatocracy)

You need to head inside the basement of L.I.M.B. Clinic and find the eBook on a table.

eBook: Tech-A-Tete Magazine

You need to head over to kitchen in the apartment of Nomad Stanek and find the eBook on a counter.

eBook: Tai Yong Medical Report

There is an apartment directly above Old District Pharmacy which has this eBook inside.

eBook: A., I

You need to head to the apartments where Nomad Stanek lives and find the eBook on the bathroom floor of an apartment. Remember that this can only be acquired during your 2nd visit to Prague.

eBook: The Next Three Decades (Russia)

Once inside Dvali Theater, head inside their apartment, and check the shelf below the TV to find the eBook.

eBook: World’s Most Wanted (Dvali Crimes)

You need to head inside Radich’s Office in basement to find the eBook in there.

eBook: Borderline Magazine

There is an apartment with balcony overlooking the outside of Dvali Theater. You need to head inside and find the eBook inside.

Golem

eBook: Santeau – Rise of a Corpo-Nation (Growth)

Once you are in market, you need to head to the front of rice and meat shops and find the eBook on a table.

eBook: Pride in Prejudice (Unauthorized Rucker Bio)

This eBook is on a table inside the housing of the residential area with a punch-through wall.

eBook: Promise of a Better Life!

You need to head over to ENTITY Tech Shop and find the eBook nearby.

eBook: Collapse of an Industry (Sarif Falls)

Near the end of Narrows, head inside the housing controlled by cops to find the eBook inside.

eBook: Flesh and Chrome (Chapter 9)

You need to head inside Childcare Housing and find the eBook lying on a table.

eBook: Global Politics Review [2029 Edition] (Chapter 1 Aug Incident)

You need to head over to the dormitory housing and find the eBook on a bed inside a small room.

eBook: Two Bloody Cheeks

You need to head inside the housing of Santeau Representative and find the eBook on a table.

eBook: The Sleepwalking World (Population Reduction)

Once inside the A.R.C. Living Quarters, head over to the barracks area and a bed to find the eBook.

eBook: The Inconvenient Aug (Chapter 17)

You need to head over to the upper floor of A.R.C. Operations and find it on a bed in a housing.

eBook: The Inconvenient Aug (Chapter 12)

You need to head over to the ball of monitors and find the eBook in a housing.

eBook: Talos Rucker: An Autobiography

You can acquire this eBook from a desk near the entrance of Rucker’s Office.

eBook: The Inconvenient Aug (Chapter 2)

You need to head inside the personal room of Talos Rucker and find the eBook sitting on a sofa. However, do note that in order to head inside the personal room, you will require a key card.

Swiss Alps

eBook: Billion Dollar Daydreams (Part 3 of Nathaniel Brown Bio)

While in Hangar #1, you need to head inside crane’s control room and check the center of the area to find it.

eBook: City as Product (Chapter 4 of Brown’s Bio)

While inside Hangar #1, you need to head inside Marchenko’s personal room and check the desk in front of the monitors.

eBook: Jus in Bello (Part 4 – Rise of Tarvos)

While in Hangar #2, head inside box guards’ Maintenance Tent and search the table with all the tools to find the eBook.

London

eBook: Tarvos: Mission Statement & Company Bio

This one is lying on a desk in front of fake Tarvos Guard that comes out of the elevator.

eBook: Port in a Storm (Part 5)

While inside the reception hall, you need to search the staircase near DJ’s equipment and dancefloor.

eBook: Santeau – Rise of a Corpo-Nation

You need to head inside the V.I.P. room and find the eBook lying on a table in plain sight.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided eBooks Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!