Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Week 2 Trivial Mysteries Locations Guide

We will be covering Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Week 2 Trivial Mysteries Locations in this guide. We will be telling you the exact locations of these mysteries and if there are any prerequisites you need to complete to unlock them.

Just like our Week 1 guide, we will be telling you the locations for all 6 of the Trivial Mysteries you can complete during Week 2 of D2 Season of the Lost.

To access these mysteries, you need to finish the Shattered Realm: Debris of Dreams mission and unlock the Barrier Breach and True Sight abilities.

After you’ve completed the mission once, go back and align both of the beacons first. Doing so will make it easier for you to backtrack and go towards the other mysteries.

Trivial Mystery: The Secret Stash (The Derelict Shipyard)

After aligning the beacons, you need to jump across the opposite side and enter the metal interior.

Climb to the top and head right until you see a Barrier Breach. Activate it to go through the door and loot the chest.

Trivial Mystery: Refined Mystery (The Industrial Facility)

After collecting the first one, take a left and keep heading towards the exit of the shipyard. You will reach a drop and see a white building at the bottom.

Drop down and go towards the right side of said building to activate a Barrier Breach to go inside and collect the loot.

Trivial Mystery: The Underhang ( The Industrial Facility)

Go out of the building you just entered and start climbing up until you reach the mountain path again.

Now follow the path until you reach a drop and then jump across to the other side. Invoke True Sight and jump on the platforms appearing behind you to reach the chest.

Trivial Mystery: Hidden Path ( The Derelict Shipyard)

Go back to the Derelict Shipyard and head towards the mountains on the left side.

Follow the path until you reach a True Sight beacon. Activate it to reveal the path and then follow it to reach the loot chest.

The Perilous Path ( The Vista)

Drop down and jump across to the narrow path on the right side.

Follow the path until you reach a True Sight beacon to uncover platforms ahead. These platforms will take you straight to the Chest.

Supply Stash ( The Shattered Enclave)

The final mystery is located at The Shattered Enclave. Use the true sight beacon to reveal the platforms and keep walking straight ahead until you reach a couple of buildings. Invoke Barrier Breach to go inside the building and loot the chest.