Destiny 2 Trivial Mysteries Locations Guide

We will be showing you all of the Trivial Mysteries Locations in Destiny 2 through this guide and help you complete the Ley Line Rumors Challenge in Season of the Lost. We will help you unlock the trivial mysteries and then walk you through them.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Trivial Mysteries Locations

There are a total of 5 Trivial Mysteries in Destiny 2 right now, but first, you need to unlock them, and that requires you to complete a certain mission and unlock stuff on the Wayfinder’s compass.

We will explain how to unlock these mysteries and then talk about their locations in detail.

How to Unlock Trivial Mysteries in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

There are some prerequisites you need to complete before these mysteries become available for you.

You first need to complete the Shattered Realm: Forest of Echoes mission and then unlock the Barrier Breach perk on your Wayfinder’s Compass. After that, you need to go back to the Shattered Realm mission and clear the first beacon.

This will allow you to unlock the Barrier Breach ability. Now clear the room by eliminating all of the enemies, and then you will see the following text on your screen Reactivated Ley Lines reignite old technology.

Now you can take the paths which are available in Week 1 and complete 3 Trivial mysteries in D2 Season of the Lost.

Trivial Mystery: Entombed

This first mystery is directly behind the portal. You can enter it if you head towards the black portal. Keep walking towards the right until you come across 2 Barrier Breach points.

Breach them and then head down into the cavern. Keep pushing ahead and collect the Ascendant Anchor from the ground and then try to ignite the barrier but it will require true sight ability.

Now collect the loot from the chest at the end of the tunnel, and you are done with this mystery.

Trivial Mystery: Left Behind

Go back to the shattered tomb, and this time, take a right from the first beacon to enter the second mystery location.

Keep walking straight ahead and climb the rock in front of you. There is a building which you need to enter, but the door is sealed. So, climb on the left wall and enter the building from the roof.

Invoke the Barrier Breach inside and drop down to loot the chest to complete this Trivial Mystery.

Trivial Mystery: Twofold World

This last Trivial Mystery is located in the same place as the first one. The only difference is that instead of going right, you have to go left.

Climb the rock and go inside the flames. Now climb on the wall and take a left to invoke the barrier breach.

There is a barrier directly behind you. Enter it and drop down to loot the chest and complete the Trivial Mystery.

Trivial Mystery: In Shadow

The fourth mystery requires you to clear the second beacon in the Shattered Realm mission.

Once you clear the beacon, walk towards the left and climb the rock to reach the other side. Now drop down and invoke the Barrier Breaches to go through the void and collect the loot.

Trivial Mystery: Abandoned

The fifth mystery is right there, next to the chest you just looted. Invoke the barrier breaches and go through the door.

Stick to the left side and keep pushing forward until you reach another big room filled with enemies. Clear em out and loot the chest to complete the Trivial Mystery.