In this Destiny 2 Tangled Shore Ascendant Anchor Locations guide, we’ll walk you through all the locations where you’ll find the Ascendant Anchors in Thieves’ Landing and Sorik’s Cut in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost.

Destiny 2 Tangled Shore Ascendant Anchor Locations

While there’s a lot to discover in Tangled Shore, there are a number of other areas you will be setting out on a hunt to for Ascendant Anchors in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost. If you’ve missed out on the previous locations, we’ve got you covered!

There are a total of 16 Tangled Shore Ascendant Anchors found in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost scattered throughout two different locations

Thieves’ Landing

Sorik’s Cut

Ascendant Anchors in Thieves’ Landing

Ascendant Anchor #1 and #2

There are a total of 8 Ascendant Anchors found at the Thieves’ Landing. The Initial two Ascendant Anchors are found near the spawn in the area behind the large rock. One on the right while the other to its left.

Ascendant Anchor #3

The Third Ascendant Anchor is found along the main entrance of the Spider’s hideout. Simply head to the area with an orange-striped building.

Head up to the top of the building. On the right, you can find the third Ascendant Anchor.

Ascendant Anchor #4

As for the next one, simply jump down from where you found the third Ascendant Anchor.

Cross the bridge to the left to find the fourth Ascendant Anchor at the far end of the area. Just behind the tall building at the edge of the cliff.

Ascendant Anchor #5

In the same area, head left from the place where you found the fourth Ascendant Anchor.

At the edge of the cliff, you will find the fifth Ascendant Anchor. It’s behind another large building next to the bridge leading you towards a large green plant-like structure.

Ascendant Anchor #6 and #7

Move past the large plant-like structure to find your sixth and seventh Ascendant Anchors; both adjacent to each other. While keeping an eye on the enemies shooting bullets at you.

Ascendant Anchor #8

Lastly, head straight to the end of the area from the previous Ascendant Anchor to find the eighth and final Ascendant Anchor in Thieves’ Landing

Ascendant Anchors in Sorik’s Cut

Ascendant Anchor #1

Sorik’s Cut also contains a total of 8 Ascendant Anchors. The first one is found by heading straight from the spawn towards the cave.

Ascendant Anchor #2

Head left from the cave to the far end of the area to find the second Ascendant Anchor resting near the broken ground.

Ascendant Anchor #3

Head left, inside of the large structure through the open door from the second Ascendant Anchor and you’ll find the third one on the right side.

Ascendant Anchor #4 and #5

The fourth one is found outside the structure to the right of the previous Ascendant Anchor. Exit the structure through the right passage to find it. Head to the far end of the cliff to find the fifth Anchor.

Ascendant Anchor #6

Head straight from the fifth Anchor to find the sixth one at the other end of the cliff. It should be near the broken structure being barely held together by wires.

Look across the area to find the seventh one right from the previous Ascendant Anchor.

For the last Ascendant Anchor, head straight to the far end of the cliff near the broken pipelines to find it resting at the edge.