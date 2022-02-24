Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Quagmire Regional Chest Locations Guide

As always, there are new areas and new loot to be found in The Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2. Just like the previous zones, Savathun’s Throne World also has golden region chests for players to collect. This guide covers all of the Quagmire Regional Chest Locations in the Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Quagmire Regional Chest Locations

Our guide will be covering all of the locations where you can find the golden regional chests in Quagmire area of Savathun’s Throne World in D2 The Witch Queen, along with map images and detailed instructions to help you easily locate all of them.

Quagmire Regional Chest Location #1

This chest is on the roof of a tall temple-like structure. There will be two identical structures at the point in the map shown above. The chest is on top of the one next to the mountainside.

Use the cliff edges as platforming structures to reach a height high enough to jump onto the roof of the building with the chest.

Quagmire Regional Chest Location #2

Head North-East from the location of the first Chest until you reach tall hanging tower-like structures. Right on from the edge of the cliff, you will be on. You can see the tower goes way down, and it is a pretty steep fall.

But just in the jumping range of the cliffside will be a small platform on the side of the tower. Jump on it, and then go around the tower, jumping from platform to platform until you reach one with a chest.

Quagmire Regional Chest Location #3

The final golden chest within the Quagmire area of D2 The Witch Queen expansion is near the 2nd one.

All you have to do is, keep on platforming until you reach land on the other side. Then just climb the cliff face, right next to the tall tower. Once you reach the top, you will be able to see the chest in another cliffside cavity across the field.

You have to time your jump according to the distance and opening of the cavity to reach the chest.