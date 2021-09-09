How to Get The Last Breath Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

The Last Breath is an Auto Rifle that is now available in Season of the Lost in Destiny 2. In this guide, we will be covering everything that you need to know about The Last Breath in Destiny 2 and how to get The Last Breath.

How to Get The Last Breath in Destiny 2

You can get this rifle as a reward for finishing the second encounter in the Prophecy dungeon for defeating the Cube room. You will not find this weapon anywhere else, but after you get it, you will also find it in secret chests in dungeons.

It is not necessary that you get the rifle on your first try. You may have to defeat the cube room again and again until you get this weapon.

Now let’s talk about the Last Breath God Rolls and Perks.

The Last Breath PVE God Rolls

To run the Last Breath in the PVE you have solid perks available to select from. Let’s talk about some of the best perks you can choose.

Arrowhead Brake

The first perk is Arrowhead Brake which will provide you with better recoil. This will be helpful in hitting your enemies consistently.

Appended Mag

For the Magazine slot, we will recommend you to go with the Appended mag since it will increase the size of your magazine. There will be no penalties for increasing the magazine size.

You can hit more enemies with an increased magazine size so you should go with this perk.

Subsistence

We will recommend you to go with Subsistence as your first primary perk since it refunds the ammo every time you kill an enemy. With this, you can kill a lot of enemies without getting to reload the Last Breath.

Frenzy

Frenzy is the perk you should go within the second primary perk slot. This perk really complements the Subsistence perk and increases the damage.

The Last Breath PVP God Rolls

Well, this weapon is not an ideal choice for PVP but there are a few good perks available you can get. Let’s talk about the perks in PVP.

Corkscrew Rifling

The first perk you should go with is Corkscrew Rifling. This will increase the weapon range along with the increased stability and handling.

You can get a good range with other perks as well but the stability and handling are the bonus you get with this perk. You can choose the Armor-Piercing as well this will provide you with range and stability.

Dynamic Sway Reduction

This is the primary perk you should go with. We recommend this perk because of the stability and accuracy bonus you get with this perk which we believe is very important for killing enemies.

Rangefinder

You can combine the Dynamic Sway Reduction with the Rangefinder perk for effective range. The perks also make the weapon more reliable so you should go with it.

You can also play around with the perks you want and see which suits your play style the most.