Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Enigmatic Mysteries Locations Guide

The mission, Shattered Realms: Debris of Dreams in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, features various collectibles, including enigmatic mysteries, trivial mysteries, and ascendant anchors. In this guide, we will be getting you up to speed with the locations of all the enigmatic mysteries in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Enigmatic Mysteries Locations

Enigmatic mysteries are essentially chests containing handsome loot and require True Sight invocation to be accessed.

Once you have completed Shattered Realms: Debris of Dream for the first time, you’ll unlock True Sight, and then you can purchase this ability from the Wayward Compass.

Furthermore, before you can begin your quest for the enigmatic mysteries, you must have aligned both the beacons as that is required for accessing some of the areas stated below.

There is a total of 3 enigmatic mysterious scattered around Shattered Realms: Debris of Dream. However, to complete the Ley Line seasonal challenge, you only need to get your hands on 2.

Anyhow, below, we have detailed the locations of all 3 of the enigmatic mysteries. So, let’s get started!

Enigmatic Mystery # 1 – Shipyard Secrets

The first enigmatic mystery can be solved in the Ruined Outpost.

From the Convergence Field, drop down to the Ruined Outpost and invoke the True Sight there. This will cause a handful of floating platforms to appear.

Jump to the platform at the very end, where you’ll find the desired chest. Collect the loot in this chest to solve this enigmatic mystery.

Enigmatic Mystery # 2 – Outpost Lost

This enigmatic mystery can be solved in the upper level of the Ruined Outpost.

Near the location of the trivial mystery in the Ruined Outpost, you’ll find a True Sight. Invoke it and follow the series of floating platforms to head to the cliffside with a circular entrance.

Make your way inside, pass by the first two True Sights that come your way, and interact with the third one. Resultantly, three platforms will appear in ascending order.

Jump across them to reach the topmost platform where the desired chest will be sitting. Open it up and collect the loot to solve this enigmatic mystery.

Enigmatic Mystery # 3 – Enclave Enigma

This third and final enigmatic mystery can be solved in the Vista.

First off, head to the location of the first beacon room, where you’ll find a True Sight by the cliffs. Invoke the True Sight and jump across the floating platforms that spawn to land on a floating Island.

Proceed forward on this Island until you find another True Sight totem at its end. Activate to spawn another chain of floating Islands.

First, climb the first three platforms ahead to reach the circular platform containing a trivial mystery.

From that point, jump to the platforms high up on your left. Jump across to reach the circular platform at the very top.

This platform will contain the chest that is required for solving this enigmatic mystery. Open it and collect the loot.