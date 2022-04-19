Destiny 2 Hides An Easter Egg For Bungie’s Unannounced IP

There is apparently an easter egg in Destiny 2 that contains clues about the unannounced game developer Bungie is currently working on.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, game director Christopher Barrett recalled how he added that “Destiny Awaits” poster as an easter egg in Halo 3: ODST to hint at the existence of Destiny nearly five years before release.

Barrett then admitted that he has done the same with Destiny 2 by leaving behind an easter egg for his unannounced, in-development project.

The revelation has naturally charged up the Destiny community with fans picking the games and their lore apart in search of any possible clues about what Bungie is working on. It might not be as simple as finding another poster.

Yes — Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) April 17, 2022

In the past many months, several job listings have suggested that Bungie is likely working on a third-person character-focused online shooter. Bungie is also focusing on competitive multiplayer elements that will work in tandem with a live service model to keep a steady supply of fresh content and balance changes.

Some job listings have further hinted the unannounced game to feature “comedic, lighthearted and whimsical characters.” Bungie may as well be creating an online hero shooter to compete with the likes of Apex Legends and Overwatch which would help Sony Interactive Entertainment in its plans to boost its live service multiplayer library on PlayStation 5.

Destiny 2 recently received its long-awaited The Witch Queen expansion, which also became the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history with over 1 million pre-orders.

There are now two more expansions waiting in line. Maybe Barrett will consider adding another easter egg with the coming content as more breadcrumbs on the trail for fans to pick up.