Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Recipes Guide

Destiny 2’s ‘Dawning 2021’ holiday update has arrived, and it brings several activities for players to partake in. One of them is the Dawning 2021 recipes, in which you will be collecting ingredients and baking cookies to gift them to different characters to get rewards from Eva Levante. In this guide, we will list down all the Dawning 2021 recipes, their ingredients, and which cookie to gift to whom.
Destiny 2 Dawning 2021
The Dawning 2021 event has started on December 14th and will carry on until the day resets on 4th of January 2022. During this period, the Tower will get a festive makeover as well as part of the event.
How to Bake Cookies in Destiny 2 Dawning 2021
In order to bake the different cookies, you will first need to get your hands on the ingredients for them. As part of the event, Eva Levante will assign you with bounties containing specific ingredients required for the cookies.
To bake bookies, open your Quest menu and click Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, where you may create a dish with two ingredients and some Essence of Dawning.
You will be able to see all of the recipes starting in Dawning 2021, regardless of whether you have made the cookie previously or not.
Dawning 2021 Ingredients List
Below we have listed all the different ingredients you will need to make the different cookies for the event.
Balanced Flavors
Obtained from Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Pulse rifle or Bows kills
Vex Milk
Obtained from Vex kills
Bullet Spray
Obtained from SMG, Auto Rifles or LMG kills
Taken Butter
Obtained from killing Taken monsters.
Cabal Oil
Obtained from killing Cabal
Superb Texture
Obtained from getting Super kills on enemy type of enemy.
Chitin Powder
Obtained from killing Hive kills
Sharp Flavor
Obtained from getting Sword kills on any type of enemy.
Dark Ether Cane
Obtained from killing Scorn enemies.
Pinch of Light
Obtained by collecting Orbs of Power
Delicious Explosion
Obtained from Grenades, Rocket Launcher, or Grenade Launcher kills
Personal Touch
Obtained by getting Melee kills on any type of enemies.
Electric Flavor
Obtained from killing Ark monsters
Perfect Taste
Obtained from getting Precision kills on any type of enemies.
Ether Cane
Obtained from killing Fallen monsters.
Finishing Touch
Obtained from Finisher kills.
Flash of Inspiration
Obtained by generating orbs of power.
Impossible Heat
Obtained by getting Solar weapon kills.
Multifaceted Flavors
Obtained by getting Multi kills.
Null Taste
Obtained from getting Void kills on any monsters.
Dark Frosting
Obtained by getting kills on enemies who do Stasis damage.
Dawning 2021 Recipes List
Now that we have listed all the ingredients, below we will list all the different dawning recipes that are available in this year’s Dawning event in Destiny 2.
Bittersweet Biscotti
Give to: Crow
Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, 15x Essence of Dawning
Gjallerdoodle
Give to: Zavala
Ingredients: Vex Milk, Delicious Explosion, 15x Essence of Dawning
Vanilla Blades
Give to: Lord Shaxx
Ingredients: Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, 15x Essence of Dawning
Thousand Layer Cookies
Give to: Riven
Ingredients: Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion, 15x Essence of Dawning
Telemetry Tapioca
Give to: Banshee-44
Ingredients: Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, 15x Essence of Dawning
Chocolate Ship Cookie
Give to: Amanda
Ingredients: Cabal Oil, Null Taste, 15x Essence of Dawning
Classic Butter Cookie
Give to: Eva
Ingredients: Taken Butter, Superb Texture, 15x Essence of Dawning
Gentleman Shortbread
Give to: Devrim
Ingredients: Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, 15x Essence of Dawning
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Give to: Eris
Ingredients: Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, 15x Essence of Dawning
Strange Cookies
Give to: Xur
Ingredients: Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, 15x Essence of Dawning
Infinite Forest Cake
Give to: Failsafe
Ingredients: Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, 15x Essence of Dawning
Ill-Fortune Cookies
Give to: Petra Venj
Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heal, 15x Essence of Dawning
Lavender Ribbon Cookies
Give to: Saint-14
Ingredients: Vex Milk, Personal Touch, 15x Essence of Dawning
Blueberry Crumbles
Give to: Shawn Han
Ingredients: Ether Cane, Bullet Spray, 15x Essence of Dawning
Bright-Dusted Snowballs
Give to: Tess Everis
Ingredients: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavour, 15x Essence of Dawning
Starwort Thins
Give to: Exo Stranger
Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, 15x Essence of Dawning
Ascendant Apple Tart
Give to: Mara Sov
Ingredients: Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor, 15x Essence of Dawning
Traveler Donut Holes
Give to: Ikora
Ingredients: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, 15x Essence of Dawning
Burnt Edge Transits
Give to: Rahool
Ingredients: Any ingredients that aren’t part of a proper recipe
Eliksni Birdseed
Give to: Hawthorne
Ingredients: Ether Cane, Personal Touch, 15x Essence of Dawning
Candy Dead Ghosts
Give to: Spider
Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration, 15x Essence of Dawning
Hot Crossfire Buns
Give to: Ada-1
Ingredients: Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, 15x Essence of Dawning
Dark Chocolate Motes
Give to: Drifter
Ingredients: Taken Butter, Null Taste, 15x Essence of Dawning
Etheric Coldsnaps
Give to: Variks
Ingredients: 15x Essence of Dawning, Chitin Powder, Electric Flavour, 15x Essence of Dawning