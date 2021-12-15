Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 Recipes Guide

Destiny 2’s ‘Dawning 2021’ holiday update has arrived, and it brings several activities for players to partake in. One of them is the Dawning 2021 recipes, in which you will be collecting ingredients and baking cookies to gift them to different characters to get rewards from Eva Levante. In this guide, we will list down all the Dawning 2021 recipes, their ingredients, and which cookie to gift to whom.

Destiny 2 Dawning 2021

The Dawning 2021 event has started on December 14th and will carry on until the day resets on 4th of January 2022. During this period, the Tower will get a festive makeover as well as part of the event.

How to Bake Cookies in Destiny 2 Dawning 2021

In order to bake the different cookies, you will first need to get your hands on the ingredients for them. As part of the event, Eva Levante will assign you with bounties containing specific ingredients required for the cookies.

To bake bookies, open your Quest menu and click Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, where you may create a dish with two ingredients and some Essence of Dawning.

You will be able to see all of the recipes starting in Dawning 2021, regardless of whether you have made the cookie previously or not.

Dawning 2021 Ingredients List

Below we have listed all the different ingredients you will need to make the different cookies for the event.

Balanced Flavors

Obtained from Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Pulse rifle or Bows kills

Vex Milk

Obtained from Vex kills

Bullet Spray

Obtained from SMG, Auto Rifles or LMG kills

Taken Butter

Obtained from killing Taken monsters.

Cabal Oil

Obtained from killing Cabal

Superb Texture

Obtained from getting Super kills on enemy type of enemy.

Chitin Powder

Obtained from killing Hive kills

Sharp Flavor

Obtained from getting Sword kills on any type of enemy.

Dark Ether Cane

Obtained from killing Scorn enemies.

Pinch of Light

Obtained by collecting Orbs of Power

Delicious Explosion

Obtained from Grenades, Rocket Launcher, or Grenade Launcher kills

Personal Touch

Obtained by getting Melee kills on any type of enemies.

Electric Flavor

Obtained from killing Ark monsters

Perfect Taste

Obtained from getting Precision kills on any type of enemies.

Ether Cane

Obtained from killing Fallen monsters.

Finishing Touch

Obtained from Finisher kills.

Flash of Inspiration

Obtained by generating orbs of power.

Impossible Heat

Obtained by getting Solar weapon kills.

Multifaceted Flavors

Obtained by getting Multi kills.

Null Taste

Obtained from getting Void kills on any monsters.

Dark Frosting

Obtained by getting kills on enemies who do Stasis damage.

Dawning 2021 Recipes List

Now that we have listed all the ingredients, below we will list all the different dawning recipes that are available in this year’s Dawning event in Destiny 2.

Bittersweet Biscotti

Give to: Crow

Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, 15x Essence of Dawning

Gjallerdoodle

Give to: Zavala

Ingredients: Vex Milk, Delicious Explosion, 15x Essence of Dawning

Vanilla Blades

Give to: Lord Shaxx

Ingredients: Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, 15x Essence of Dawning

Thousand Layer Cookies

Give to: Riven

Ingredients: Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion, 15x Essence of Dawning

Telemetry Tapioca

Give to: Banshee-44

Ingredients: Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, 15x Essence of Dawning

Chocolate Ship Cookie

Give to: Amanda

Ingredients: Cabal Oil, Null Taste, 15x Essence of Dawning

Classic Butter Cookie

Give to: Eva

Ingredients: Taken Butter, Superb Texture, 15x Essence of Dawning

Gentleman Shortbread

Give to: Devrim

Ingredients: Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, 15x Essence of Dawning

Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Give to: Eris

Ingredients: Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, 15x Essence of Dawning

Strange Cookies

Give to: Xur

Ingredients: Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, 15x Essence of Dawning

Infinite Forest Cake

Give to: Failsafe

Ingredients: Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, 15x Essence of Dawning

Ill-Fortune Cookies

Give to: Petra Venj

Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heal, 15x Essence of Dawning

Lavender Ribbon Cookies

Give to: Saint-14

Ingredients: Vex Milk, Personal Touch, 15x Essence of Dawning

Blueberry Crumbles

Give to: Shawn Han

Ingredients: Ether Cane, Bullet Spray, 15x Essence of Dawning

Bright-Dusted Snowballs

Give to: Tess Everis

Ingredients: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavour, 15x Essence of Dawning

Starwort Thins

Give to: Exo Stranger

Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, 15x Essence of Dawning

Ascendant Apple Tart

Give to: Mara Sov

Ingredients: Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor, 15x Essence of Dawning

Traveler Donut Holes

Give to: Ikora

Ingredients: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, 15x Essence of Dawning

Burnt Edge Transits

Give to: Rahool

Ingredients: Any ingredients that aren’t part of a proper recipe

Eliksni Birdseed

Give to: Hawthorne

Ingredients: Ether Cane, Personal Touch, 15x Essence of Dawning

Candy Dead Ghosts

Give to: Spider

Ingredients: Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration, 15x Essence of Dawning

Hot Crossfire Buns

Give to: Ada-1

Ingredients: Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, 15x Essence of Dawning

Dark Chocolate Motes

Give to: Drifter

Ingredients: Taken Butter, Null Taste, 15x Essence of Dawning

Etheric Coldsnaps

Give to: Variks

Ingredients: 15x Essence of Dawning, Chitin Powder, Electric Flavour, 15x Essence of Dawning