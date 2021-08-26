With the release of the Season of the Lost DLC for Destiny 2, a new rocket launcher has been added to the game, that lets you wreak havoc in PvP or PvE mode. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to get the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2.

How to Get Ascendancy Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2

With the recent changes; nerfs and buffs to the weapons in Destiny 2, the previous loadouts meta has changed drastically. Players are now looking for new weapons to include in their loadouts during Season of the Lost.

Ascendancy Rocket Launcher has the potential to be one of the best weapons in your arsenal. With the perks like Explosive Light and Chain Reaction, you can deal an immense amount of damage in any mode.

How to Get The Ascendancy Rocket Launcher

Before the recent changes, you were required the get the quest from the tower gunsmith and complete the quest to get the weapon.

But, for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher, you need to reach rank 16 in one of the following three playlists:

Crucible

Gambit

Vanguard

It’s really up to you what you want to go with. If you’re more of a PvE kinda guy, you’re going to want to spend the rest of your day completing various dailies in different Strikes.

But, if you like a bit of a challenge against other players, Crucible and Gambit might be a more enjoyable path to take for the ritual weapon.

Crucible and Vanguard playlists are the fastest to level up in. Gambit also rewards players with XP, but not as much as Crucible and Vanguard.

Once you reach rank 16 in any of the above playlists, go to the vendor of that playlist and purchase the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher from there.

Stats