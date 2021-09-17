How to Get Ager’s Scepter Exotic Rifle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has introduced Ager’s scepter, an exotic rifle in Season of the Lost. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll let you know how to get the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Rifle, step by step.

Destiny 2 Ager’s Scepter Exotic Rifle

Getting your hands on Ager’s Scepter in D2 is not easy. You’ve to go through an extensive series of events, performing specific tasks and going to certain places to eventually get your desired things.

Before getting into the main topic let’s have a quick brief review of Ager’s Scepters abilities.

Ager’s Scepter is a Kinetic Stasis Trace Rifle. It has the ability to slow down enemies during a final blow. You can chain final blows to freeze a large number of enemies, providing excellent mob control and deal massive Shatter damage.

Collecting Atlas Skews

Let’s start by collecting Atlas Skews. There are five of them in Confluence. The locations aren’t marked on the map of Dreaming City.

After taking the exit at Harbinger’s Seclude portal in Harbinger Cathedral, look to the left for your first Atlas Skew. Similarly, you’ll find the rest of the Atlas Skews by exploring a little. After collecting all the needed Skews, head back to H.E.L.M.

The work to get Ager’s Scepter doesn’t just stop here. Getting the weapons requires you to do a lot more. You need to collect 100 Parallax as the next task on your checklist for the weapon.

Other than that, you’ll need a lot of rifle kills in Astral Alignment. The number of Astral Alignment runs required to fill the bar for rifle final blows is unknown. It can be done by taking some really good shots by using rifle weaponry.

Strands of Nobility

The next step is to locate three Strands of Nobility by performing certain strikes. These strikes are The Glassway (Europa), The Disgraced (Cosmodrome) and Lake of Shadows (EDZ).

Players can start strikes from their Director’s Map. To get them, complete the quests and Strands of Nobility will appear from the reward chests at the end.

It’s time to finally go for the Ager’s Scepter for which we’ve been putting all this work. With the ward broken, you can pick it up. Fight Hive enemies with it. You can break rocks with it too.

Catalyst

To get Ager’s Scepter catalyst, you must complete Astral Alignment activities after the weekly reset on September 21st, 2021. After that, open Wayfinder’s Troves to see if it drops.