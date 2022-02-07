Demon’s Souls Remake Has Undiscovered Items

It turns out that the acclaimed Demon’s Souls remake still has a few secrets left to be discovered more than a year after its release.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known data miner Lance McDonald revealed that developer Bluepoint Games added “a number of new items” to the remake during development. McDonald knows of at least four such items and what they are called but like the rest of them, they all remain to be discovered in the game.

McDonald noted that data-mining would help confirm just how players can discover the hidden items but that would be ruining the hunt. It also remains unclear if the items are even obtainable in-game. Bluepoint Games may have scrapped the items without removing them from the lines of code. For the time being though, players may want to return to the Demon’s Souls remake for another playthrough.

If I knew how to get them myself, I would. I just know they exist in the data. If we ever get a PlayStation 5 jailbreak maybe I'll be able to figure it out, but for now all I know is there's 4 undiscovered items, and what they're called. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 7, 2022

As for Bluepoint Games itself, the developer is currently working on an original project after being acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment last year. That alongside rumors of the developer being involved in a Bloodborne remaster and perhaps a Bloodborne 2 sequel.

Bluepoint Games is renowned for its stellar remakes and remasters. From the remastered God of War to God of War 2 to Ico and Shadow of the Colossus. There are also the remastered Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater games alongside the remake of Shadow of the Colossus.

It is high time for Bluepoint Games to take a rest from remasters and remakes and show its mettle with something original.