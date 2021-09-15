Deathloop Door Lock Codes Locations Guide

In this guide, we’ll be giving you the locations to finding all the Door Locks and their Codes in Deathloop so you don’t have to stress about finding the combinations.

Deathloop Door Lock Codes Locations

Below we’ve arranged all the Deathloop Door Lock Codes according to their respective missions. Feel free to jump to any part of the guide in accordance with what you’re looking for.

Main Story Locks and Codes

Optional Locks and Codes

The Longest Day Lock Codes

The Beach

Lock#1 Location: The first lock is found past the hackamajig inside the bunker.

Code#1 Location: Found on the hackamajig inside the bunker on the 2nd loop.

Updaam

Lock#2 Location: The second Lock is found at Colt’s apartment in a safe.

Code#2 Location: The second code is found at the Fristad Rock inside of the AEON Security Office.

What Wenjies Want

The Complex

Lock#1 Location: The first Lock is found at the door inside Wenjie’s Lab on the ground floor.

Code#1 Location: The first code is found at Karl’s Bay. Head over to Karl’s Bay and find a book inside of a locker in the Yerhva.

Updaam

Lock#2 Location: The second lock is found at the central part of the library, in a safe. Make sure to visit at Noon.

Code#2 Location: The second code is found atop a desk in Aleksis’ Room (Dorsey Manor). Visit the place in the Evening.

Radio Silence

The Complex

Lock#1 Location: The first lock is found at the Power station in the Complex. Head over to the Power station to find it near the four levers.

Code#1 Location: The first code is found at Updaam and you’ll find it at the 2nd RAK door, in the RAK bunker, outside the tunnel you can spawn in.

Updaam

Lock#2 Location: The second lock is found outside the RAK Bunker at the RAK door, outside the tunnel you can spawn in.

Code#2 Location: The second code is found outside the RAK bunker in the Archive. Visit the place in the Afternoon.

Lock#3 Location: The third and last lock is found inside the RAK bunker at the RAK door, outside the tunnel you can spawn in.

Code#3 Location: This code is found at Updaam inside Yasen Station, at the Fristad Rock inside the Sova Station (on the table), and at Karl’s Bay inside the Akkar station on the ground.

The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank

Karl’s Bay

Lock#1 Location: The first lock is found at Karl’s bay and it’s located outside Hangar#2, near Otto’s Workshop container.

Code#1 Location: The first code is found at Updaam. Access Otto’s Workshop by taking down all blue fuse boxes at Updaam to find the code. Make sure to visit at Noon.

Space Invader Lock Codes

Karl’s Bay

Lock#1 Location: The first lock is found at Karl’s Bay, outside the tunnel inside the Yerhva.

Code#1 Location: The first code is found at Fristad Rock, in the bunker containing the pictographic puzzle, inside of a book.

Optional Locks

The Complex

Lock#1 Location: The first lock is found at the station inside Wenjie’s Lab in the back room. Visit the place in the Afternoon.

Code#1 Location: The first code alters every loop and is found inside Wenjie’s Lab atop a whiteboard in the right room. Visit the place in the Afternoon.

Lock#2 Location: The second lock is found inside the Ordnance Depot at the door leading you to the armory.

Code#2 Location: The second code is found Inside the room accessed via a battery, found below the armory on the floor. Make sure to visit the place at Noon.

Lock#3 Location: the third lock is found outside the tunnel at the delivery booth.

Code#3 Location: The third and last optional code is found at the Fristad Rock, Visit the bunker where Fia is found and head inside the room to find a damaged delivery booth with a whiteboard with a code on it. There you’ll find the code.

Updaam

Lock#1 Location: The first lock at Updaam is found on the other side of Colt’s Apartment in the Smoker Building.

Code#1 Location: This code is found at

Read the Pact of Smoke in the room where you found the locks.

Karl’s Bay. Read Vanya’s Pact of Smoke in Vanya’s apartment. With the help of the button in the Smoker building at Updaam, access the apartment. Visit the place either in the Afternoon or Evening.

Karl’s Bay. Read Anatoly’s Pact of Smoke in Anatoly’s apartment. With the help of the button in the Smoker building at Updaam, access the apartment. Visit the place either in the Afternoon or Evening.

Lock#2 Location: The second lock can be found outside the library, delivery booth on the balcony of the courtyard.

Code#2 Location: The second code is found at Fristad Rock. Visit the bunker where Fia is found and head inside the room to find a damaged delivery booth with a whiteboard with a code on it. There you’ll find the code.

Karl’s Bay

Lock#1 Location: The first lock is found at the ground level door at Hangar #1.

Code#1 Location: The first code at Karl’s Bay is found atop a crate on the gantry near the entrance at Hangar 2 (top floor)

Lock#2 Location: The second lock is found in a safe inside the sailor’s shed. Head straight to the left side of the area to find the sailor shed.

Code#2 Location: The second code is found at the Fristad Rock, in the safe behind the bunker at the backside of the map.

Lock#3 Location: The third lock is found at the door inside Dawn of Reason on the central road. Visit in the Evening.

Code#3 Location: The third code is found in the same location where you found the door. You’ll get a total of three minutes to enter the code which is scattered all around the area in secret paintings within the Dawn of Reason.

Lock#4 Location: The fourth lock is found at the place where you initially start in the tunnel, at the delivery booth up the road.

Code#4 Location: The fourth code is found at Fristad Rock. Visit the bunker where Fia is found and head inside the room to find a damaged delivery booth with a whiteboard with a code on it. There you’ll find the code.

Fristad Rock

Lock#1 Location: The first lock is found at the generator inside a room in Ramblin’ Rock Club. This deactivates the ClassPass system giving you access to all doors. Visit the place in the Morning.

Code#1 Location: The first code is found on a whiteboard, below Charlie’s Condition Department in a room. Visit at Noon. To get through the room, you need the ClassPass with you.

Lock#2 Location: The second and last lock is found outside the tunnel at the delivery booth.

Code#2 Location: The second and last code is found at Fristad Rock. Visit the bunker where Fia is found and head inside the room to find a damaged delivery booth with a whiteboard with a code on it. There you’ll find the code.