Death Stranding Holograms Locations Guide

In this Death Stranding Holograms guide, we will tell you how to unlock Holograms, how to use them, and most importantly, the locations of all the Holograms in Death Stranding.
Death Stranding Holograms
Holograms can be found as rewards on bridges, generators and delivery stations. You can display even Conan O’ Brien from TeamCoco as one of your holograms. We are going to show you how to unlock these holograms within Death Stranding.
How to Use Holograms
You can add holograms and music to your structures once you’ve upgraded them to level 2 or higher.
To find out the items required to upgrade each structure, go to our Death Stranding Buildings guide.
After improving a structure, interact with and select “Customize Structure”. Here you can set music, short messages, and Holograms for other players to see.
How to Unlock Holograms in Death Stranding
To unlock holograms, complete deliveries to various distribution centers and preppers. These delivery stations are dotted around at several locations on the map.
This will help to raise your reputation and unlock rewards which include celebrity holograms. If you are progressing through the story of the game, you will find yourself with a few holograms at your disposal.
Below we have listed down all the simple Hologram Locations that are present in Death Stranding.
Simple Hologram Locations in Death Stranding
Bridges Guard: Welcome
Location: Unlocked by default
Bridges Guard: Encouraging
Location: Unlocked by default
Bridges Guard: Cheering
Location: Unlocked by default
Bridges Guard: Macho
Location: Unlocked by default
Bridges Guard: UCA!
Location: Unlocked by default
Nick Easton
Location: Capital Knot City
George Baton
Location: Waystation west of Capital Knot City
Benjamin Hancock
Location: Waystation west of Capital Knot City
Jake Wind
Location: Wind Farm
Victor Frank
Location: Port Knot City
William Lake
Location: Lake Knit City
Thomas Southerland
Location: Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City
Alex Weatherstone
Location: Weather Station
Owen Southwick
Location: Southknot City
Charles Khan
Location: Waystation North of Mountain Knot City
Aaron Hill
Location: Mountain Knot City
Engineer
Location: Central Region S23-06
Elder
Location: S23-18
Craftsman
Location: Central Region
Timefall Farmer
Location: West of South Knot City/ Central Region
Environmental Scientist
Location: West of South Knot City/ Central Region
Junk Dealer
Location: S37-65
Chiral Artist
Location: S37-65
Chiral Artist’s Mother
Location: Central Region
Collector
Location: Central Region
Film Director
Location: Central Region
Wandering MC
Location: Central Region
Cosplayer
Location: Central Region
Mountaineer
Location: North of Mountain Knot City
Mountain Guide
Location: Central Region, S41-15, North of Mountain Knot City
Photographer
Location: West of Mountain Knot City, Central Region
Photographer’s Mother
Location: Unknown
Doctor
Location: South of Mountain Knot City, Central Region
Medical Device Engineer
Location: Southeast of Mountain Knot City, Central Region
Spiritualist
Location: Northeast of Mountain Knot City, Central Region
Geologist
Location: South of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region
Paleontologist
Location: South of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region
Evo-devo Biologist
Location: Southwest of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region
Roboticist
Location: East of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region
Roboticist’s Son
Location: Unknown
First Prepper
Location: Northeast of Mountain Knot City, Central Region.
Rare Holograms in Death Stranding
However, finding rare holograms requires you to deliver cargo and to level up your preppers. Unlocking certain holograms require certain actions, so let us talk about them.
Finding these holograms, require you to go to their exact location. You will have to walk quite the distance. Below we have listed down the Rare Hologram locations in Death Stranding.
- Conan O’ Brien – Get the standard delivery mission which mentions The Cosplayer in South Knot City, after Episode 3. Now go to the Prepper shelter North-west of the city, by descending the canyon before the weather station. As the shelter and Chiral Network connect, you will meet the Conan O’ Brien who will reward you with a Sea Otter Hood.
- Daichi Mura – West of Capital Knot City and South-West of Distribution Center.
- Edgar Wright – South of Lake Knot City at the Distribution Center.
- Hermen Hulst – Southwest of Lake Knot City at the Shelter during Episode 3.
- Junji Ito – Through a main quest in the Central Region.
- Sam Lake – Northwest of Timefall Farm, in the midst of Episode 3.
- Geoff Keighley – East of Distribution Center and west of Capital Knot City.
- Amelie – Capital Knot City.
- Fragile – Fragile Express
- Mama – Mama’s Lab
- Lockne – Mountain Knot City
- Heartman – Heartman’s Lab
- Higgs – Edge Knot City
Unlocking Horizon Zero Dawn – Watchers, Aloy and Tallnecks Holograms
You can find these unique holograms by performing a series of tasks. South-west of Lake Knot City, you will find Craftsman Prepper in the beginning of Order 21. As you carry out errands for Sam, you will be able to bring him to the UCA Chiral Network and increase his connection level, and you will get these rewards:
- Watchers Holograms as you reach Connection Level 3
- Aloy Hologram once you reach Connection Level 4
- Tallneck Hologram after reaching Connection Level 5