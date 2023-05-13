Death Stranding Holograms Locations Guide

In this Death Stranding Holograms guide, we will tell you how to unlock Holograms, how to use them, and most importantly, the locations of all the Holograms in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding Holograms

Holograms can be found as rewards on bridges, generators and delivery stations. You can display even Conan O’ Brien from TeamCoco as one of your holograms. We are going to show you how to unlock these holograms within Death Stranding.

How to Use Holograms

You can add holograms and music to your structures once you’ve upgraded them to level 2 or higher.

To find out the items required to upgrade each structure, go to our Death Stranding Buildings guide.

After improving a structure, interact with and select “Customize Structure”. Here you can set music, short messages, and Holograms for other players to see.

How to Unlock Holograms in Death Stranding

To unlock holograms, complete deliveries to various distribution centers and preppers. These delivery stations are dotted around at several locations on the map.

This will help to raise your reputation and unlock rewards which include celebrity holograms. If you are progressing through the story of the game, you will find yourself with a few holograms at your disposal.

Below we have listed down all the simple Hologram Locations that are present in Death Stranding.

Simple Hologram Locations in Death Stranding

Bridges Guard: Welcome

Location: Unlocked by default

Bridges Guard: Encouraging

Location: Unlocked by default

Bridges Guard: Cheering

Location: Unlocked by default

Bridges Guard: Macho

Location: Unlocked by default

Bridges Guard: UCA!

Location: Unlocked by default

Nick Easton

Location: Capital Knot City

George Baton

Location: Waystation west of Capital Knot City

Benjamin Hancock

Location: Waystation west of Capital Knot City

Jake Wind

Location: Wind Farm

Victor Frank

Location: Port Knot City

William Lake

Location: Lake Knit City

Thomas Southerland

Location: Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City

Alex Weatherstone

Location: Weather Station

Owen Southwick

Location: Southknot City

Charles Khan

Location: Waystation North of Mountain Knot City

Aaron Hill

Location: Mountain Knot City

Engineer

Location: Central Region S23-06

Elder

Location: S23-18

Craftsman

Location: Central Region

Timefall Farmer

Location: West of South Knot City/ Central Region

Environmental Scientist

Location: West of South Knot City/ Central Region

Junk Dealer

Location: S37-65

Chiral Artist

Location: S37-65

Chiral Artist’s Mother

Location: Central Region

Collector

Location: Central Region

Film Director

Location: Central Region

Wandering MC

Location: Central Region

Cosplayer

Location: Central Region

Mountaineer

Location: North of Mountain Knot City

Mountain Guide

Location: Central Region, S41-15, North of Mountain Knot City

Photographer

Location: West of Mountain Knot City, Central Region

Photographer’s Mother

Location: Unknown

Doctor

Location: South of Mountain Knot City, Central Region

Medical Device Engineer

Location: Southeast of Mountain Knot City, Central Region

Spiritualist

Location: Northeast of Mountain Knot City, Central Region

Geologist

Location: South of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region

Paleontologist

Location: South of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region

Evo-devo Biologist

Location: Southwest of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region

Roboticist

Location: East of Heartman’s Lab, Central Region

Roboticist’s Son

Location: Unknown

First Prepper

Location: Northeast of Mountain Knot City, Central Region.

Rare Holograms in Death Stranding

However, finding rare holograms requires you to deliver cargo and to level up your preppers. Unlocking certain holograms require certain actions, so let us talk about them.

Finding these holograms, require you to go to their exact location. You will have to walk quite the distance. Below we have listed down the Rare Hologram locations in Death Stranding.

Conan O’ Brien – Get the standard delivery mission which mentions The Cosplayer in South Knot City, after Episode 3. Now go to the Prepper shelter North-west of the city, by descending the canyon before the weather station. As the shelter and Chiral Network connect, you will meet the Conan O’ Brien who will reward you with a Sea Otter Hood.

Daichi Mura – West of Capital Knot City and South-West of Distribution Center.

Edgar Wright – South of Lake Knot City at the Distribution Center.

Hermen Hulst – Southwest of Lake Knot City at the Shelter during Episode 3.

Junji Ito – Through a main quest in the Central Region.

Sam Lake – Northwest of Timefall Farm, in the midst of Episode 3.

Geoff Keighley – East of Distribution Center and west of Capital Knot City.

Amelie – Capital Knot City.

Fragile – Fragile Express

Mama – Mama’s Lab

Lockne – Mountain Knot City

Heartman – Heartman’s Lab

Higgs – Edge Knot City

Unlocking Horizon Zero Dawn – Watchers, Aloy and Tallnecks Holograms

You can find these unique holograms by performing a series of tasks. South-west of Lake Knot City, you will find Craftsman Prepper in the beginning of Order 21. As you carry out errands for Sam, you will be able to bring him to the UCA Chiral Network and increase his connection level, and you will get these rewards: