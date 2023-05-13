Death Stranding Connection Level Rewards Guide

One of the major components of Death Stranding’s main story is connecting the world together. This means building relationships and bridging together areas. In this guide, we will explain how to build up relationships with people and any Death Stranding Connection Level up rewards you might come across.

Death Stranding Connection Level Rewards

We have a list for you of all the facilities you can build your relationship with and bring them to join UCA and the reward you will get afterward. Keep in mind that UCA sympathetic facilities will automatically reach Rank 2 by just completing your first main order and reaching them.

Some others will need a couple of more orders to convince them to come into contact with Sam, which will be their Rank 1 connection level, and then eventually they will join UCA, which will be their Rank 2 connection.

Increasing Connection Level

You can increase your connection level with people by completing orders and returning lost items to the owners. Do these orders properly and your connection level will increase automatically. You have to aim for S rank always.

Facilities will also level up automatically after completing the first main order.

Returning Lost Items

Whenever you pick some lost item, you have to return it to the original owner by hand. This will help with increasing your connection level. If you sub to the base, this will not increase the connection leve

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Facility Connection Level Rewards

These connection levels will give star rankings, and these stars will get you many rewards. When you reconnect a facility, depending upon their connection level and the stars you get, you will get some reward for that. Here are the rewards depending upon the stars:

Two Stars – These are generally story and character related reward items.

– These are generally story and character related reward items. Three Stars – It will mostly be a new color for Sam’s equipment.

It will mostly be a new color for Sam’s equipment. Four Stars – It is going to be a hologram.

It is going to be a hologram. Five stars – It is always going to be added as a cosmetic star to Sam’s Pant leg and various other items along with the ability to rest at the facility if you don’t have that already.

Here is the list of rewards for all the regions:

Eastern Region

Benjamin Hancock

Location: Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City

Connection Rewards

3 Star

You are rewarded with the design data to craft Bridges Boots lvl 1

You are rewarded with the design data to craft Container Repair Spray

You are rewarded with the hologram data of Bridges Guard Macho

You are rewarded with the PCC structure, Bridges.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the hologram data of Benjamin Hancock.

George Baton

Location: Waystation West of Capital Knot City

Connection Rewards

0 Star

You are rewarded with the PCC structure, postbox.

3 Star

You are rewarded with the backpack color, rose pink.

You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Rose Pink.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the cap color, Rose Pink.

You are rewarded with the hologram data of George Baton.

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Rose Pink.

Jake Wind

Location: Wind Farm

Connection Rewards

0 Star

You are rewarded with the PCC structure, generator level 1

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Ghost Green.

You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Ghost Green.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Cap color, Ghost Green.

You are rewarded with the hologram of Jake Wind.

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Ghost Green.

Musician

Location: The Musician

Connection Rewards

0 Star

You are rewarded with the Token of gratitude to craft Harmonica.

You are rewarded with the Cap color, cool blue.

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, cool blue.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram Data of Musician.

Nick Easton

Location: Capital Knot City

Connection Rewards

3 Star

Reward for this is still unknown.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the hologram data of Nick Easton.

You are rewarded with the Autonomous delivery bot and the craft is unknown at that point.

Ludens Fans

Location: The Ludens Fans

Connection Rewards

2 Star

You are rewarded with the hologram data of Nendoroid, Jumbo, Ludens

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Coyote brown.

You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Coyote brown.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the hologram data of Ludens fan.

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Coyote brown.

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Cap color, Coyote brown.

Viktor Frank

Location: Port Knot City

Connection Rewards

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Yellow.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Autonomous delivery bot

You are rewarded with the Hologram data

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Yellow.

Central Region

Alex Weatherstone

Location: Weather Station

Connection Rewards

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color: Chiral Gold to craft Floating Carrier Level 2

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Alex Weatherstone

Charles Kahn

Location: Waystation North of Mountain Knot City

Connection Rewards

1 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Armor Plate Level 1

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Non-Lethal Assault Rifle Level 1

You are rewarded with the Sound data to craft Breathe In

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Armor Plate Level 2

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Bridges Guard: UCA!

Elder

Location: Elder

Connection Rewards

2 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Fog-Emitting Decoy Cargo

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Grass Green.

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Fog-Emitting Decoy Cargo

You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Grass Green.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Grass Green.

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Grass Green.

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Elder

Engineer

Location: Engineer

Connection Rewards

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Power Skeleton Level 3

Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Location: Film Director

Connection Rewards

1 Star

You are rewarded with the JF Rey “Sam” sunglasses

2 Star

You are rewarded with the Odradek upgrade to craft Hologram Generator (Rock)

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Wolf Gray.

You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Wolf Gray.

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Wolf Gray.

You are rewarded with the Cap color, Wolf Gray.

You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Wolf Gray.

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Wolf Gray.

Jordan Junk Dealer

Location: Junk Dealer

Connection Rewards

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Speed Skeleton Level 2

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft a Remote stun bomb

You are rewarded with the Gift to craft a Custom chiral ladder

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Junk Dealer

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Speed Skeleton Level 3

Mama

Location: Mama’s lab

Connection Rewards

0 Star

You are rewarded with the PCC (Lv. 2) structure to craft Zip-line

Owen Southwick

Location: South Knot City

Connection Rewards

0 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Fragile: Attentive

2 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Assault Rifle Level 1

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Grenade

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Handgun Level 1

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Handgun Level 2

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Reverse Trike: Defensive

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Defensive

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Owen Southwick

The Chiral Artist

Location: Chiral Artist’s Studio

Connection Rewards

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Chiral Gold.

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Anti-BT Handgun Level 2

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Chiral Artist

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Chiral Artist’s Mother

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Chiral Gold

The Collector

Location: Collector

Connection Rewards

1 Star

You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Emergency Yellow.

2 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft Backpack Cover Level 1

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Emergency Yellow.

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Emergency Yellow

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Emergency Yellow.

You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft Backpack Cover Level 2

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Cap color, Emergency Yellow.

The Cosplayer

Location: Cosplayer

Connection Rewards

1 Star

You are rewarded with the Token of gratitude to craft Otter Hood

2 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft Utility Pouch

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft a Large Grenade Pouch

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Cosplayer

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Wandering MC

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Omnireflector

The Craftsman

Location: Craftsman

Connection Rewards

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Bola Gun Level 2

You are rewarded with the Gift to craft Custom Hermetic Grenades

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Watcher (HZD): Happy

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Watcher (HZD): Vigilant

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Aloy (HZD)

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Craftsman

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Tallneck (Horizon Zero Dawn)

The Timefall farm

Location: Timefall farm

Connection Rewards

3 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Environmental Scientist

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Timefall Farmer

You are rewarded with the Odradek upgrade to craft Human Detection

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Goose

Thomas Southerland

Location: Lake Knot City, Distribution center on South side

Connection Rewards

3 Star:

You are rewarded with the Backpack customization

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Long Range Level 1

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Long Range Level 2

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Thomas Southerland

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Cool blue.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Coyote brown.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Emergency yellow.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Express purple.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Rose pink.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Sandy tan.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Snow white.

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Long Range Level 3

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Bright Yellow.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Desert Pink.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Ghost Green.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Grass Green.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Lightning Blue.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Mars Red.

You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Volcano Orange.

William Lake

Location: Lake Knot City

Connection Rewards

4 Star

You are rewarded with the Hologram data of William Lake

You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Blue.

5 Star

You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Blue.

Western Region

Location: Edge Knot City Distribution Center

Connection Rewards

0 Star