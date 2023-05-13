Death Stranding Connection Level Rewards Guide

One of the major components of Death Stranding’s main story is connecting the world together. This means building relationships and bridging together areas. In this guide, we will explain how to build up relationships with people and any Death Stranding Connection Level up rewards you might come across.
Death Stranding Connection Level Rewards
We have a list for you of all the facilities you can build your relationship with and bring them to join UCA and the reward you will get afterward. Keep in mind that UCA sympathetic facilities will automatically reach Rank 2 by just completing your first main order and reaching them.
Some others will need a couple of more orders to convince them to come into contact with Sam, which will be their Rank 1 connection level, and then eventually they will join UCA, which will be their Rank 2 connection.
Increasing Connection Level
You can increase your connection level with people by completing orders and returning lost items to the owners. Do these orders properly and your connection level will increase automatically. You have to aim for S rank always.
Facilities will also level up automatically after completing the first main order.
Returning Lost Items
Whenever you pick some lost item, you have to return it to the original owner by hand. This will help with increasing your connection level. If you sub to the base, this will not increase the connection leve
Facility Connection Level Rewards
These connection levels will give star rankings, and these stars will get you many rewards. When you reconnect a facility, depending upon their connection level and the stars you get, you will get some reward for that. Here are the rewards depending upon the stars:
- Two Stars – These are generally story and character related reward items.
- Three Stars – It will mostly be a new color for Sam’s equipment.
- Four Stars – It is going to be a hologram.
- Five stars – It is always going to be added as a cosmetic star to Sam’s Pant leg and various other items along with the ability to rest at the facility if you don’t have that already.
Here is the list of rewards for all the regions:
Eastern Region
Benjamin Hancock
Location: Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City
Connection Rewards
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the design data to craft Bridges Boots lvl 1
- You are rewarded with the design data to craft Container Repair Spray
- You are rewarded with the hologram data of Bridges Guard Macho
- You are rewarded with the PCC structure, Bridges.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the hologram data of Benjamin Hancock.
George Baton
Location: Waystation West of Capital Knot City
Connection Rewards
0 Star
- You are rewarded with the PCC structure, postbox.
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the backpack color, rose pink.
- You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Rose Pink.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the cap color, Rose Pink.
- You are rewarded with the hologram data of George Baton.
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Rose Pink.
Jake Wind
Location: Wind Farm
Connection Rewards
0 Star
- You are rewarded with the PCC structure, generator level 1
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Ghost Green.
- You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Ghost Green.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Cap color, Ghost Green.
- You are rewarded with the hologram of Jake Wind.
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Ghost Green.
Musician
Location: The Musician
Connection Rewards
0 Star
- You are rewarded with the Token of gratitude to craft Harmonica.
- You are rewarded with the Cap color, cool blue.
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, cool blue.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram Data of Musician.
Nick Easton
Location: Capital Knot City
Connection Rewards
3 Star
- Reward for this is still unknown.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the hologram data of Nick Easton.
- You are rewarded with the Autonomous delivery bot and the craft is unknown at that point.
Ludens Fans
Location: The Ludens Fans
Connection Rewards
2 Star
- You are rewarded with the hologram data of Nendoroid, Jumbo, Ludens
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Coyote brown.
- You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Coyote brown.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the hologram data of Ludens fan.
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Coyote brown.
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Cap color, Coyote brown.
Viktor Frank
Location: Port Knot City
Connection Rewards
3 Star
You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Yellow.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Autonomous delivery bot
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Yellow.
Central Region
Alex Weatherstone
Location: Weather Station
Connection Rewards
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color: Chiral Gold to craft Floating Carrier Level 2
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Alex Weatherstone
Charles Kahn
Location: Waystation North of Mountain Knot City
Connection Rewards
1 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Armor Plate Level 1
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Non-Lethal Assault Rifle Level 1
- You are rewarded with the Sound data to craft Breathe In
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Armor Plate Level 2
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Bridges Guard: UCA!
Elder
Location: Elder
Connection Rewards
2 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Fog-Emitting Decoy Cargo
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Grass Green.
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Fog-Emitting Decoy Cargo
- You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Grass Green.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Grass Green.
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Grass Green.
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Elder
Engineer
Location: Engineer
Connection Rewards
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Power Skeleton Level 3
Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Location: Film Director
Connection Rewards
1 Star
- You are rewarded with the JF Rey “Sam” sunglasses
2 Star
- You are rewarded with the Odradek upgrade to craft Hologram Generator (Rock)
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Wolf Gray.
- You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Wolf Gray.
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Wolf Gray.
- You are rewarded with the Cap color, Wolf Gray.
- You are rewarded with the Ludens mask color, Wolf Gray.
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Wolf Gray.
Jordan Junk Dealer
Location: Junk Dealer
Connection Rewards
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Speed Skeleton Level 2
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft a Remote stun bomb
- You are rewarded with the Gift to craft a Custom chiral ladder
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Junk Dealer
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Speed Skeleton Level 3
Mama
Location: Mama’s lab
Connection Rewards
0 Star
- You are rewarded with the PCC (Lv. 2) structure to craft Zip-line
Owen Southwick
Location: South Knot City
Connection Rewards
0 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Fragile: Attentive
2 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Assault Rifle Level 1
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Grenade
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Handgun Level 1
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Handgun Level 2
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Reverse Trike: Defensive
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Defensive
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Owen Southwick
The Chiral Artist
Location: Chiral Artist’s Studio
Connection Rewards
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Chiral Gold.
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Anti-BT Handgun Level 2
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Chiral Artist
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Chiral Artist’s Mother
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Chiral Gold
The Collector
Location: Collector
Connection Rewards
1 Star
- You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Emergency Yellow.
2 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft Backpack Cover Level 1
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Emergency Yellow.
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Emergency Yellow
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Emergency Yellow.
- You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft Backpack Cover Level 2
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Cap color, Emergency Yellow.
The Cosplayer
Location: Cosplayer
Connection Rewards
1 Star
- You are rewarded with the Token of gratitude to craft Otter Hood
2 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft Utility Pouch
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack customization feature to craft a Large Grenade Pouch
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Cosplayer
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Wandering MC
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Backpack color, Omnireflector
The Craftsman
Location: Craftsman
Connection Rewards
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Bola Gun Level 2
- You are rewarded with the Gift to craft Custom Hermetic Grenades
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Watcher (HZD): Happy
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Watcher (HZD): Vigilant
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Aloy (HZD)
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Craftsman
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Tallneck (Horizon Zero Dawn)
The Timefall farm
Location: Timefall farm
Connection Rewards
3 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Environmental Scientist
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Timefall Farmer
- You are rewarded with the Odradek upgrade to craft Human Detection
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Goose
Thomas Southerland
Location: Lake Knot City, Distribution center on South side
Connection Rewards
3 Star:
- You are rewarded with the Backpack customization
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Long Range Level 1
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Long Range Level 2
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of Thomas Southerland
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Cool blue.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Coyote brown.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Emergency yellow.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Express purple.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Rose pink.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Sandy tan.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Snow white.
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Design data to craft Truck: Long Range Level 3
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Bright Yellow.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Desert Pink.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Ghost Green.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Grass Green.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Lightning Blue.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Mars Red.
- You are rewarded with the Vehicle color data, Volcano Orange.
William Lake
Location: Lake Knot City
Connection Rewards
4 Star
- You are rewarded with the Hologram data of William Lake
- You are rewarded with the Ludens Mask color, Blue.
5 Star
- You are rewarded with the Sunglasses color, Blue.
Western Region
Location: Edge Knot City Distribution Center
Connection Rewards
0 Star
- You are rewarded with the Remote-Detonation Grenade upon the first activation
- You are rewarded with the Quadruple Rocket launcher upon the first activation.