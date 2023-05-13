Death Stranding Crafting Recipes Guide

After years of waiting, Death Stranding has finally been released, bringing with it some interesting gameplay mechanics. One of Death Stranding’s most prominent features is that if you have the right materials, you are able to craft items and weapons. This crafting guide covers all you need to know regarding the crafting process in Death Stranding, as well as the different items that can be crafted.
Death Stranding Crafting Recipes
You need a couple of things before you can craft anything in Death Stranding. You will obviously need a certain amount of specific materials to craft any item and understand the crafting process.
Crafting
The Crafting process can be only carried out at various delivery terminals where you find the Chiral Printer. You need to make sure that is a strong Chiral Connection available so that the Printer can connect to the server and craft the items you want.
Once you have the required materials you can interact with the Chiral Printer and use the ‘’Fabricate Equipment’’ command that pops up to start crafting
There are several different categories of items that can be crafted in the game. We’ve listed them all, along with their required materials.
Materials Farming
Different material including Resins, Chiral Crystals, Metals, Special Alloys and other will be required to craft the recipes you learn through the story progression, therefore, you need to farm them.
One way of doing that is by using the Odradek Scanner which is opened with R1. The Scanner finds the containers in the nearby vicinity containing any materials which you can carry to the nearby distribution center.
At the distribution center, you can also claim materials in hefty amounts by interacting with the “Claim Materials” option on the menu, the same menu where you find the Fabrication command.
Specifically for the Chiral Crystals, the areas of interest will be where Timefall is happening! When you are in such areas, you will see Chiral Crystal Deposits forming on the ground in Abundance. You can harvest them using one of the tools you get early in the game
Items List
Tools
These help you reach places that would be hard to reach otherwise.
|Name
|Materials Required
|Construction equipment (Level 1)
|Resin x 32 Metal x 40
|Construction equipment (Level 2)
|Chiral crystal x 30 Resin x 64 Metal x 80
|Ladder
|Metal x 20
|Climbing Anchor
|Resin x 16
|Floating Career
|Resin x 96 Metal x 120
Equipment and Gear
Crafting equipment items make your journey across the game’s world much easier.
|Name
|Materials Required
|Bridges Boots (Level 1)
|Resin x 8
|Bridges Boots (Level 2)
|Resin x 16 Metal x 12
|Bridges Boots (Level 3)
|Resin x 32 Metal x 24
|Power Skeleton (Level 1)
|Resin x 160 Ceramic x 120
|Power Skeleton (Level 2)
|Resin x 160 Ceramic x 120
|Power Skeleton (Level 3)
|Resin x 160 Ceramic x 120
|Speed Skeleton (Level 1)
|Resin x 120 Ceramic x 160
|Speed Skeleton (Level 2)
|Resin x 120 Ceramic x 160
|Speed Skeleton (Level 3)
|Resin x 120 Ceramic x 160
|Pile Skeleton (Level 1)
|Resin x 140 Ceramic x 140
|Pile Skeleton (Level 2)
|Resin x 140 Ceramic x 140
|Pile Skeleton (Level 3)
|Resin x 140 Ceramic x 140
Items
These help you heal from injuries or fix broken world items.
|Name
|Materials Required
|Blood Bag
|Chiral crystal x 6 Resin x 6
|Container Repair Spray
|Chiral crystal x 16 Resin x 8
|Smoke-emitting decoy cargo
|Special alloy x 10
|Vog-emitting decoy cargo
|Resin x 16 Metal x 10
Crafting Weapons and Ammo
Weapons are vital to you protecting yourself from any threats that you encounter. You can craft them, as well as ammo for those weapons. Certain ammo can be made from Sam’s bodily fluids.
|Name
|Materials Required
|Bola Gun Lvl 1
|Resins x 32 Metal x 80
|Anti-BT Handgun Lvl 1
|Resins x 32 Metal x 80
|Sticky Gun
|Resins x 100 Metal x 160
|Handgun Lvl 1
|Metal x 140
|Handgun Lvl 2
|Special Allloy x 32 Metal x 150
|Assault Rifle Lvl 1
|Metals x 170
|Assault Rifle Lvl 2
|Resins x 70 Metal x 180
|Non-Lethal Assault Rifle Lvl 1
|Resins x 40 Metal x 80
|Non-Lethal Assault Rifle Lvl 2
|Resins x 64 Metal x 170
|Hematic Grenade Lvl 1
|Chiral Crystals x 32 Metal x 4
|Smoke Grenade Lvl 1
|Metals x 5
|Smoke Grenade Lvl 2
|Metals x 15
|Stun Bomb Lvl 1
|Metals x 140
|Grenade
|Resins x 30 Metal x 80
Vehicles
Vehicles help you get around quicker, and are particularly useful when transporting certain cargo.
|Name
|Materials Required
|Reverse Trike
|Metals x 220) Ceramics x 160
|Reverse Trike: Long Range
|Metals x 240 Ceramics x 160
|Reverse Trike: Defensive
|Metals x 200 Ceramics x 160 Special alloys x 48
|Reverse Trike: Ride
|Metals x 220 Ceramics x 180 Special alloys x 96
|Truck
|Metals x 320 Ceramics x 224
|Truck: Long Range
|Metals x2 80 Ceramics x 256 Special alloys x 48
|Truck: Defensive
|Metals x 240 Ceramics x 224 Special alloys x 96
Structures
|Name
|Materials Required
|Postbox (Lv.1)
|PCC Lv.1
|Postbox (Lv.2)
|Metals x 200
|Postbox (Lv.3)
|Metals x 600
|Watchtower (Lv.1)
|PCC Lv.1
|Watchtower (Lv.2)
|Metals x 400 Chiral crystals x32
|Watchtower (Lv.3)
|Metals x 800 Chiral crystals x 150
|Generator (Lv.1)
|PCC Lv.1
|Generator (Lv.2)
|Metals x 400
|Generator (Lv.3)
|Chiral crystals x 100
|Bridge (Lv.1)
|PCC Lv.1 Metals x 800
|Bridge (Lv.2)
|Metals x 1,600 Chiral crystals x 96
|Bridge (Lv.3)
|Metals x 2,800 Chiral crystals x 500
|Timefall Shelter (Lv.1)
|PCC Lv.1
|Timefall Shelter (Lv.2)
|Metals x 400 Chiral crystals x 32
|Timefall Shelter (Lv.3)
|Metals x 1,200 Chhiral crystals x 300
|Safe House (Lv.1)
|PCC Lv.2 Special alloys x 2,400 Chiral crystals x 300 cg
|Safe House (Lv.2)
|Special alloys x 4,500) Chiral crystals x 500 cg
|Safe House (Lv. 3)
|Special alloys x 6,840 Chiral crystals x 1,000 cg
|Zip-line (Lv.1)
|PCC Lv.2
|Zip-line (Lv.2)
|Special alloys x 480 Chemical substances x 240
|Zip-line (Lv.3)
|Special alloys x 1,140 Chemical substances x 1,140 Chiral crystals x 300