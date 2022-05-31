Fans Think Death Stranding 2 Will Be Announced At Summer Game Fest 2022

There is a chance that Death Stranding 2 will be officially announced in the coming weeks after the sequel was inadvertently mentioned to be in active development—not once but twice.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, personal assistant Ayako Terashima shared a picture of director Hideo Kojima on a Zoom call with industry veteran and Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley.

The duo could have been talking about anything but with Summer Game Fest 2022 just around the corner, the timely picture is being taken as a tease that Kojima intends to make an announcement during the show.

If there is indeed an announcement in the making, fans can keep their fingers crossed that it is Death Stranding 2.

本日の小島監督とジェフ・キーリー。

Norman Reedus, who played Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, casually confirmed a couple of weeks back that Kojima Productions has “just started the second one” in the franchise.

Reedus also slipped last year when he revealed that Kojima Productions was negotiating a Death Stranding sequel with an unknown publisher.

Kojima has always been open about doing a second Death Stranding ever since the first one was released. His only requirement was that Reedus agrees to return. Looking at how Reedus himself has been mentioning Death Stranding 2 for a year now, chances are that Kojima has indeed started work on a sequel.

Death Stranding has sold more than 5 million copies in its lifetime. Kojima Productions reportedly began working on a new project after Death Stranding recouped its development and marketing costs within the first six months.

There were also other reports about Kojima Productions inking a deal with Microsoft for an Xbox-exclusive cloud-powered project. Not to mention far-fetched rumors about Kojima being involved in a horror project.

Summer Game Fest 2022 will take place on June 9, 2022. It will be a live stream like before with several major publishers set to appear. That list includes the likes of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft, 2K Games, Epic Games, and more.