Death Stranding actor says “part two” is now in development

Norman Reedus, who played protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, has inadvertently confirmed for the second time in a row that developer Kojima Productions is working on a Death Stranding sequel.

Speaking with LEO in a recent interview about his ongoing and upcoming projects, Reedus casually stated that “we just started the second one” when asked about his Death Stranding experience.

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything,” said Reedus about filming the first Death Stranding game. “It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

Reedus stated last year that Kojima Productions was negotiating a second Death Stranding with an unknown publisher. If it is Sony Interactive Entertainment once again, fans can expect another PlayStation 5 exclusive release.

The existence of Death Stranding 2 should not come as a surprise. It was known that game director Hideo Kojima wanted Death Stranding to be a genre-defining franchise. It was also known that Kojima wanted to only do a sequel if Reedus agreed to return.

Factor in that Death Stranding has sold more than 5 million copies in its lifetime. The game was able to recoup all development and marketing costs to turn a profit within six months of launch, which Kojima stated at the time to be funding a brand new project.

Hence, connecting all of those dots, it does appear that Death Stranding 2 is now in active development. However, a release is likely far away considering that the sequel is just in its first year of development.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC. The bundle features new gameplay additions such as a photo mode, ultra-wide monitor support, higher frame rates, and more.