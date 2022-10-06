Dead Space Remake PC System Requirements are Steep

It seems like Dead Space Remake won’t go easy on your PC. Electronic Arts has revealed the official PC system requirements for Dead Space Remake and those recommended settings don’t seem like resource friendly. The system specs for Dead Space Remake are as following:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X,Core i5 11600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

As you can see, requiring 16Gb RAM minimum could be too much. Apart from that, the game isn’t forgiving when it comes to processor side of things. I mean 5600X and 11600K recommended? While we are not sure for what resolution and FPS these recommended settings are for, if these are for 1080p and 60FPS which usually is the case for games, imagine how much hardware resources you will require if you want to run Dead Space Remake at 1440p or 4K. Hopefully, EA will offer more information on these system requirements.

Dead Space Ramake, for now, is officially slated to release on PS5 and Xbox Series only with no last-gen release. With these system requirements, this makes sense however, it would be interesting to see how the remake performs on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Remake does look impressive but again, if your machine can’t manage to run it properly, what use would it be?

While there is no word officially on a PS4 and Xbox One release for Dead Space Remake, PlayStation Latinoamérica seems to think that the game will also release for PS4 as well. This could easily be a mistake but if Dead Space Remake is indeed coming to PS4 and Xbox One, I am not sure how the old hardware will be able to handle this resource intensive game.

Dead Space Remake is scheduled to release on January, 27 2023.