Dead Space Remake Leviathan Boss Guide

The Leviathan is a gigantic necromorph boss you will encounter in Chapter #6 of Dead Space Remake. The fight against the leviathan takes place in a Zero-G environment so it is a pretty exhilarating encounter and quite different from the original Dead Space game.

This Dead Space Remake guide will cover the first main encounter with the Leviathan and help you defeat this tentacle using necromorph.

Where do you encounter the Leviathan

Once all eight Wheezers are neutralized, you will find this giant necromorph at the end of Ch# 6. In Chapter 6 of DS Remake when you enter the Food storage area in Hydroponics, you will encounter the leviathan.

In order to eject the leviathan out of the Ishimura, players have to use zero gravity and float in the air, but players should first use Kinesis to collect floating resources. These resources will help you during mid-fight, so players will not scramble. Also, for some extra firepower against Leviathan, players should drag the room’s explosive container using Stasis and bring it to some accessible spot.

Once players are already, they can float forward and wake the Leviathan boss. This is how the fight will initiate.

How to defeat Leviathan in Dead Space Remake

Players should use high-range weapons with ammo capacity like a “Pulse Rifle” against it as it will require a lot of shooting.

The fight will start as soon as players get close enough to Leviathan. The Leviathan will scream, and his tentacle will attack you. However, the scream before the attack will give you enough time to move back and dodge the attack. Players can therefore dodge this attack by clicking R3 at the end of his scream.

During the fight you will see various cannon placements around the area. Make sure to use them to target the weak spots of the Leviathan and deal critical damage.

Destroying tentacles

As soon as the fight starts, Leviathan’s tentacles will attack the player. Therefore the first and foremost thing players need to do is to destroy these tentacles. This can be done by damaging the glowing sacs on those tentacles.

The Leviathan has three tentacles. All of them have a sweep attack, so players can simply jump to shorter heights to dodge them. Players can damage those tentacles by shooting at their sacs. Long-range weapons, including Plasma Cutters, Contact Beam, are best for damaging tentacles.

Contact Beam is highly effective if you continue using it for a few seconds. All you have to do for this is hold the trigger a little longer.

Thus by aiming and shooting at these yellow sacks, players will get rid of those tentacles, and after doing this four times, they will finally get rid of them.

Bomb pods

Once all the tentacles are retracted, the Leviathan will open its mouth and spit explosive pods toward you. Players can shoot these pods as he opens their mouth by using the Contact beam that will cause the leviathan to close its mouth.

However, players can also throw these explosive pods back toward the boss. This can be done by using Kinesis. Simply use kinesis on an explosive pod as it is coming towards you and then send it back to the boss.

In the final phase of the fight against the leviathan, players need to swap between the glowing sacs on the tentacles and the damage to the mouth when they finally feel that they will beat the Leviathan. Here the “oxygen canister” or two you have collected before initiating the fight will help extend the time players have at their disposal.

Be wary of its tentacles or bomb pods as a single hit can kill you if you are at low health. Finally defeating the Leviathan in Dead Space Remake will unlock the Exterminator achievement.