How To Activate The Centrifuge In Dead Space Remake

The new Dead Space remake has a few puzzles for you to complete aboard the USG Ishimura, one of which will require you to activate its gravity-producing modules by fixing the Centrifuge.

When you reach the third chapter, one of your tasks will be to make your way to the Engineering deck to correct the ship’s course. This will require you to restart the Centrigue by using your kinesis power to stop two magnetic-powered Clutch Generator Modules from rotating.

The puzzle can be a little tricky to solve, hence, the following guide will tell you how to activate the Centrifuge in the Dead Space remake.

How to restart the Centrifuge in Dead Space

Attach Generator Modules

It all begins by finding the two generator modules. Since the Dead Space remake is a bit darker than the original, you might find it a bit difficult to find the modules.

The left generator module can be found below the entrance platform and the right one is below the control tower platform.

After getting hold of the generator modules, use Stasis while standing in the middle of the room. Stasis is a module that can slow down time and the movement of Generator Modules.

The Slowed down Generator Modules will be very easy to pick up by Kinesis Modules as well as not opposed by the central structure. Use the Kinesis to pick and attach both Generator Modules using the same method.

The message “Clutch Engage. All personnel clear for centrifuge restart” will appear after successfully connecting both Generator Modules. Be mindful of two leapers in the centrifuge that need to be taken care of.

Restart the Centrifuge

The next step in activating the Centrifuge is to restart it. Head on to the Control Terminal platform and wait for the menu to appear. Grant the restart sequence and soon after that you will see the massive centrifuge spinning.

As soon as the centrifuge starts spinning, all the air out of the room will be sucked dry leaving you dependent on the Oxygen Supplies.

From this point onwards until the next save terminal of Chapter 3: Course Correction, there will be no oxygen environment. It is best to locate all the Oxygen Supplies in the room. The Oxygen Recharge is located on the back side of the Control Terminal.

Exit the Centrifuge area

The centrifuge will be activated after restarting and there is no other objective left other than heading to the Save Terminal to save the progress. If you fail to do so, the mission will start again from the beginning.

To get out, use the elevator to go down a level and go left. There will be a metal arm that will come crashing in front of you.

The metal arm will be revolving around a spiral and the only way forward is to go through that path. Get in the spiral pathway and run until you find a pocket to rest in. Before moving forward, wait for the Necromorph to appear and fight it.

Similarly, head towards the next pocket to dodge the metal arm. While resting in the pocket, you will find Oxygen Supply that you can use to recharge.

Get in the elevator located in the next pocket to get up to the entrance level. There will be a double door and once you are in it, the save terminal will appear. The oxygen levels will also get back to normal after that.

This will conclude the activation of the centrifuge puzzle in Dead Space Remake.