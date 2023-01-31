Best Weapons To Upgrade In Dead Space Remake

15 years later, the Dead Space Remake retains the same thrilling gameplay as the original, allowing you to face the horrific creatures in the eerie setting of the Ishimura.

All seven weapons that helped Isaac deal with the monsters haunting the USG Ishimura make their triumphant return in the Dead Space Remake.

Isaac has a variety of weapons at his disposal, ranging from single-target shooters to area damage weapons. We will cover some of the best ones in the following guide.

Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter is the most iconic weapon in the entire Dead Space franchise and is one which starts you off on your Necromorph execution journey.

The weapon features two shooting modes with different shooting patterns. You can tap alternate fire to switch modes for either a horizontal or vertical shooting line.

The Plasma Cutter excels in dismembering the Necromorphs, immobilizing them. Since the Dead Space remake now highlights weak areas on the Necromorph’s limbs, the Plasma Cutter becomes an even more effective weapon.

Ammo is hard to come by in Dead Space, this makes the Plasma Cutter a great weapon choice since you can buy its ammo for cheap and regularly obtain it from stomping dead Necromorphs.

With regular upgrades at the Bench, the Plasma Cutter can become the only weapon you need to last the entire game. Remember to get all the Special Modifications for the Plasma Cutter to make it a monster-slaying beast.

How to get the Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter is the first weapon you obtain when you first start exploring the USG Ishimura. You will find it in the intro portion of Chapter 1. It will be placed on a worktable under a message painted with blood saying, “Cut off their Limbs”.

Line Gun

If you thought the Plasma Cutter is great, the Line Gun is basically the Plasma Cutter on steroids. It is bigger, stronger, and deals devastating damage to Necromorphs.

The Line Guns has a horizontal shooting line that allows you to shoot multiple targets who cluster together. This allows it to be used in situations where your back is against the wall, and you need something to shred down Necromorph hordes.

The only thing holding it down is its ammo since it is difficult to acquire. So, we suggest holding on to those rounds just in case you need them to get you out in a pinch.

While using the Line Gun you must also need to account for its slower fire rate and wait for enemies to stack up before firing.

How to get the Line Gun

You can very easily miss the chance to acquire the line gun since it requires you to backtrack to an area after you achieve a level 2 security clearance.

The Line Gun will be found lying on the ground in the room named the Emergency Equipment Storage. You can go there in Chapter 5 after you have acquired a level 2 security clearance.

Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle is the second weapon that you acquire in the Dead Space remake. The weapon now features a Grenade Launcher alternate fire mode on top of its accurate Rapid shot fire.

The Grenade Launcher’s addition has greatly boosted the standing of the Pulse Rifle in our ranking thanks to the added area control. You can now take out Necromorph swarms easily with a single grenade shot.

The blast also knocks down all Necromorph with the blast radius which gives you a moment to take a breather.

The Pulse Rifle does get a knockdown by its rapid ammo drainage but the silver lining is that you can acquire plenty of ammo by stomping Necromorph bodies.

Initially, the Pulse Rifle struggles to take out limbs, however, as you continuously upgrade it, it becomes a beast for eliminating any enemy.

How to get the Pulse Rifle

You acquire the Pulse Rifle pretty early in the game’s playthrough. You come across it in the Tram Station in Chapter 2, look next to the dead crew member’s body to grab it.

Contact Beam

The Contact Beam as the name suggest fires a continuous beam that must be aimed toward the target and kept stable to take them out. This weapon splits the opinion of the fandom about whether it is a good addition to your arsenal.

The weapon shines when dealing with stronger Necromorphs that take multiple hits to be defeated. Its brand-new, alternate fire mode is arguably a better option since it fires one strong charged beam attack that shreds any enemy in an instant.

Use of the Contact Beam, however, may be limited due to the rarity of its ammo. Buying the ammo doesn’t come cheap either since it costs 4000 Credits.

As with the Line Gun, the Contact Beam also requires you to achieve a Level 2 Security Clearance before being allowed access to the area where you find it.

Backtrack to the Record Office in Chapter 4 of the playthrough. Look toward the dead body of an Ishimura cremate wearing a blue uniform. The Contact Beam will be placed beside it.