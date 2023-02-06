Dead Space 2 Remake or Dead Space 4? Dev Wants to Continue the Work

A Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session hosted by EA Motive has given some Dead Space fans hope that the series will get a continuation after the series has been dead for ten years to the day. EA Motive is responsible for developing the recently-released Dead Space Remake, and we may get more in the future.

Dead Space is a third-person-shooter survival horror series that puts players in the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer hundreds of years in the future. Part of a rescue team called to the mining ship USG Ishimura, Isaac finds himself trapped in a nightmare as he finds the ship overrun with violent mutant creatures called Necromorphs.

While the series proved very popular, the third game, which included a number of controversial additions such as co-op play, cover-based shooting, and microtransactions, turned out to be the death knell for the series, which ended on a cliffhanger in the Awakened DLC. However, Motive said in the AMA that the studio wants to keep going with the series, which could mean more remakes, or even a continuation.

The Dead Space remake gave the Resident Evil 2 Remake treatment to the game, opening up the Ishimura more, tightening up the story, and even giving Isaac a voice, in contrast to how in the first game he was utterly silent except for yells and grunts.

Considering how these changes have changed the experience in the first game, one can only wonder how EA Motive might change around the series in further installments, should they be allowed to go through with more Dead Space Remakes, and even a Dead Space 4.

While the Dead Space Remake hasn’t eclipsed the sales numbers of spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol, the remake has been received much more positively, which will hopefully lead to more games and a reignited interest in the series.

You can currently play the Dead Space remake on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.