Dead Rising 4 Zombie Tags Locations Guide – Find all 25 Graffiti Tags, Earn PP Fast

Dead Rising 4 Zombie Tags Locations Guide to help you find all 25 graffiti tags to earn a PP bonus and level up fast in the game.

During the course of your journey, you will come across several graffiti tags or zombie tags across the Willamette. What you basically need to do with these tags is to snap a picture of them and earn a small PP bonus.

These tags are mostly very well-hidden and can be pretty tough to spot. However, with this guide, you can get a general idea of where to look for them. Alternatively, you can buy a map in different Emergency Shelters to mark their locations on your map.

Zombie Tag #1

Location : This one is found inside the Amazon Food Court, on the backside of the Mamma Supina.

Zombie Tag #2

Location : This one is inside a room full of boxes, next to the Emergency Shelter of the Willamette Memorial Megaplex.

Zombie Tag #3

Location : This one is inside the Virago Hotel; you need to head up the left-hand side staircase to find it.

Zombie Tag #4

Location : After getting the Tag #3, head up the right-hand side staircase, proceed to the hallway, inside the left room, and find it on the backside of room on the right-hand side.

Zombie Tag #5

Location : You need to get on a ledge in front of the orange staircase in the Miami Broadwalk. Once there, continue crossing fences until you can proceed through an open window to find it.

Zombie Tag #6

Location : This one is inside a stock room in the Rhiannon Ferosh.

Zombie Tag #7

Location : This one is inside the ship in Caribbean Cove. Once inside, head to the dressing room to find it.

Zombie Tag #8

Location : You need to go up the staircase on the left-hand side of the pirate ship and all the way up inside ‘No Public Access’ to find it.

Zombie Tag #9

Location : Head up the stairs near ‘Guest Services’ and continue heading up. You need to pass through the ledges and find the tag after heading through an open window on the left-hand side.

Zombie Tag #10

Location : This one is on the right-hand side of area after heading inside the White Rook Protection.

Zombie Tag #11

Location : Head to the alleyway on the east of the Caribbean Cove to find a ‘North Pole Town’ sign. Head inside the restroom near the sign to get it.

Zombie Tag #12

Location : You need to head down the escalator near the Caribbean Cove to find the tag after exiting the doors.

Zombie Tag #13

Location : This one inside the ‘Employees Only’ area inside the hallway, right next to the Kuan’s Bubble Tea store.

Zombie Tag #14

Location : This one is located on the backside of the Oh-San’s Sun & Moon Sushi inside Kiichiro Plaza.

Zombie Tag #15

Location : This one is inside Kiichiro Plaza. You need to head up the stairs to find a ‘Zen’ sign. Once there, check the first sign of a clothing brand.

Zombie Tag #16

Location : This one is located inside the women’s restroom in the Central Plaza.

Zombie Tag #17

Location : This one is located inside the ‘Employees Only’ door in the Keetos Mountain Equipment.

Zombie Tag #18

Location : This one is inside the stock room of the Colombian Roastmasters in the Willamette Memorial Megaplex.

Zombie Tag #19

Location : This one is located inside the Spa Afrodisia, right next to the broken mirror below.

Zombie Tag #20

Location : You need to head left from the staircase near Baron Von Brauthaus. From there, continue forward to proceed through an open window and find the tag a little ahead.

Zombie Tag #21

Location : After getting the last tag, head out of the window and continue straight ahead. A little ahead, head left from the alleyway, continue going forward, and find it on a wall on the right-hand side.

Zombie Tag #22

Location : This one is inside the dressing room found inside the Alessandro Dante.

Zombie Tag #23

Location : This one is found in the North Pole Town Square, right next to a small green building.

Zombie Tag #24

Location : This one is found on the backside of the McQueen Portrait Studio in the Central Plaza.

Zombie Tag #25

Location : The final one is located in the west side of the Central Plaza. Once there, head up the escalators to the second floor, and find it right next to red couches.

This is all we have on our Dead Rising 4 Zombie Tags Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!