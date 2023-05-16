Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Alternate Endings Guide

If you have played Dead Rising 2: Case Zero you may know by now there is more than one ending to this DLC/Demo hybrid. How to unlock these alternate endings? We have summoned a guide of all alternate endings for you below.

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Alternate Endings

Ending A

This ending has three tasks for you to complete. You must save all the survivors and collect all the bike parts. Give zombrex to Katey and escape from there. You get 15,000 PP on completing this ending,

Ending B

You must collect all the bike parts and rebuild the bike and give the zombrex to Katey before leaving. Katie is going to be taken by the military and Chuck is attacked while shouting for help. You get 10,000 PP on completing this ending.

Ending C

Give Katey the zombrex, build the bike but don’t get on it. Let the time run out until it’s 9:00 pm to get on the bike. You get 5,000 PP on completing this ending.

Ending D

Give Katey the zombrex but you cannot rebuild the bike completely until it’s time for you to. You get 2,000 PP on completing this ending.

Ending E

Give Katey the zombrex though in this ending Chuck is not supposed to return the garbage cart containing the motorcycle to the safe house. You get 1,000 PP on completing this ending.

Ending F

In this ending, Katie will not be getting the zombrex. The ending is going to be played in the safehouse area. But remember tht the drawback of this ending is that you get 0 PP.