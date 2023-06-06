How To Slay A Mutator Before It Transforms In Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is littered with different zombie types, ranging from the basic slow-walking zombies to different types of Apex zombies with different hidden powerups. These make the Apex zombies bigger threats to deal with. One of the Apex zombie types you face in Dead Island 2 is the Mutator Zombie.

This is a tough cookie that takes a lot to be killed. Fortunately, there is a way to kill it faster. To do this, you need to kill the Mutator before it transforms.

This guide will help you learn how to kill Mutator zombies before they transform.

How to kill a Mutator for Not Even My Final Form achievement in Dead Island 2

Mutator is among the late-game apex zombies you face. They are never clearly visible, as they are found walking around mixed in hordes of zombies.

Once you get close to them, these zombies transform into their final Mutator form and become the monster they were meant to be. A fully transformed mutator is a nightmare to take down. Fortunately, there is a way you can spot Mutators and kill them before they transform.

Top spot them, you have to look at the zombie’s attire to judge whether it is a Mutator or not. Mutators in Dead Island 2 always walk around without a shirt and in cargo shorts. They mostly wear khaki shorts, though they might differ sometimes. Always keep your guard up when near these shirtless zombies with shorts.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Mutator zombies won’t start attacking you until you are spotted. For example, if you make too much noise around them or attack them without killing them. The Mutator will then transform into its true form. It’s crucial that if you attack an untransformed Mutator, you make your attack count.

Before their transformation, Mutators lack their characteristic defense and damage so they will be easy to take out. Make sure you remain undetected and don’t make too much noise.

You need to take out your highest-damage-dealing sniper rifle and ensure a headshot on the Mutator. A single headshot should be enough to blow up the Mutator’s head before it has a chance to transform. And once their head is blown off, the Mutator dies without transforming and becoming a threat to you.

If you have managed to kill a Mutator, then you will get a “Mutated Heart” as a dropped item. Doing so will also unlock the “Not Even My Final Form” trophy for you.