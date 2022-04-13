Dead Island 2 Rumored For Summer Reveal

Following nearly eight long years of a troubled development cycle, Dead Island 2 might finally be revealed in the coming months.

In a new Sacred Symbols podcast episode last week, host Colin Moriarty noted that publisher Deep Silver will possibly reveal Dead Island 2 around summer before releasing the game in either September or October 2022.

It should be noted that the same timeline was mentioned a few months back by known insider Tom Henderson. He claimed then that sources close to the development have tagged Dead Island 2 to be in “a decent state” with a release window of either late 2022 or early 2023 in case of further delays.

Dead Island 2 has been switching developers ever since it was first announced back in 2014. Yager Development and Sumo Digital both stepped in to helm the game before bowing out. Dambuster Studios is the latest developer believed to be still working on the game unless Deep Silver stealthily handed over the development duties to another studio in recent years.

Dead Island 2 has hence seen two entire console generations without being properly revealed. The sequel to the 2011 original game has reportedly gone through several changes and at least one complete reboot.

The troubled game reportedly became a cross-generation release once the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles rolled out. However, job listings to follow suggested that Dambuster Studios has dropped support for previous-generation consoles to make Dead Island 2 exclusive to current-generation consoles. There will also be a PC version but apparently for only the Epic Games Store based on court documents from last year.

Dead Island 2, much like the first one, features a fairly simple plotline. The game begins on a plane where a zombie outbreak forces the pilot to crash into Hollywood. You, as the sole survivor, must then set forth to scavenge resources, craft items, find other survivors, and survive yourself for as long as possible.