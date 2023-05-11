Dead Island 2 Skill Trees Explained

Skills are what make even the newbies look like professionals. Like the first Dead Island game, you will have access to skills to use with your chosen slayer. But instead of a skill tree, Dead Island 2 has Skill Cards. You can take these Skill Cards and make a Skill Deck of active cards.

These skill cards give players everything from defensive powers, to combat abilities, and even offensive buffs. Some cards are character specific while others can be equipped by anyone.

How this skill card system works and which cards are on offer? We will be telling you all about that today so you can select the right skill cards in Dead Island 2 to slay zombies like a pro.

Innate Skills

As the name suggests, these skills are specific to your chosen character. They cannot be transferred to another character, and if you change a character mid-game, you will lose these skills.

Each character will get 2 Skills that will distinguish their playstyle from the others and will remain active through the end of the game.

Feral (Jacob) Jacob gets a stackable buff to do increased damage while attacking groups of enemies. Critical Gains (Jacob) As the name suggests, Jacob will receive a Critical Damage boost. This will also increase his stamina when the stamina bar gets depleted Backstab (Bruno) The damage attribute will get boosted only when Bruno is successful in targeting walkers from behind. Rapid Reprisal (Bruno) The agility attribute will get boosted whenever Bruno protects himself from incoming attacks by blocking or dodging. Mosh Pit (Carla) Carla will get an increase in damage she causes with her attacks if around walkers. Dig Deep (Carla) Carla’s attribute of toughness will be increased if she is fighting walkers with low health. Thunderstruck (Dani) If Dany is successful in landing a heavy attack on the zombies, it will cause an explosion with the help of Thunderstruck. Bloodlust (Dani) Upon successfully killing multiple zombies in a row, Dani will have part of his health back. Retaliation (Ryan) The force attribute will be increased whenever Ryan protects himself from incoming attacks by blocking or dodging. Seesaw (Ryan) Every time Ryan is successful in killing a walker, he will get a boost in HP. Relief Pitcher (Amy) If Amy gets successful in killing a walker by throwing her weapon, she gets a boost in stamina attribute. Divide and Conquer (Amy) Killing a lone survivor will give Amy a boost in damage.

Ability Skills

The Ability Skill cards give certain abilities to the character you will be playing as. These are divided into 5 subcategories with each subcategory allowing you different options to choose from. However, you can only pick one card from each subcategory.

Defense

Block If you are successful in blocking the attacks of zombies, he will get stunned setting him up for a counter. Also, you will regain part of your stamina as well. Dodge The zombie will get stunned if you are successful in dodging his attacks. You will also regain a part of your stamina.

Jump Kick

Drop Kick With this skill, your character will perform a powerful drop-kick attack. Flying Kick You can perform a jumping attack while you are off the ground.

Special Attack

War Cry Press both bumper buttons together to perform a powerful yell which will weaken all nearby walkers and toughen up your team members. Ground Pound This skill will allow your character to destabilize all nearby zombies with a powerful blow. Dash Strike Weaken the walkers with a dash strike by pressing both bumper buttons together.

Fury

Blood Rush Doing counter on the walkers will help your reach Fury State faster. Served Cold Served Cold allows your character to fill a fury meter when attacked. Surgical Focus Each successful attack made on zombies will fill your fury meter up faster. The meter will, however, drain if you take damage from a counter attack. Street Brawler Your fury meter will be filled if you are successful in dropping consecutive attacks on zombies.

Fury Special Attack

Overhead Smash During the Fury State, you can press the right bumper on the console to perform Ground Smash. Scream While in a fury state, you can weaken all the nearby enemies using a scream. Spitting Cobra Spitting Cobra allows your character to gag and vomit a damaging venom in Fury State.

Survivor Skills

Survivor Skill cards help you increase your chances of surviving longer in Dead Island 2. These operate in tandem with your ability cards and buff the abilities that you have chosen.

Most Survivor Skill Cards are universal but some will be specific to certain characters.

Blockbuster All the nearby zombies will experience a loss in stability with an explosion if you time your block properly. Bob and Weave (Amy/Bruno only) Dodge more than one enemy counter to have an increased Agility and Attacks Speed attribute. Corpse Bomb The Corpse Bomb skill will allow you to deal damage by making each dead corpse explode. Flare-Up With Flare Up, you can set walkers on fire with Ground Pound attacks. But this comes at a loss of health. Greased Pig With this skill, no opponent can grab you. Hot-Footed Using Hot-Footed, you can set the walkers on fire and burn them. But this comes at a loss of health. Invigorating You will regain health if you successfully counter all incoming attacks. Lightning Strike Using Lightning Strike, you will electrocute enemies using Dash Strike attacks. But this comes at a loss of health. Pain Magazine You can quickly recharge your curveball throwables if you block and dodge all incoming attacks. Pain Threshold Vivisection Quake This skill will allow you to have your Ground Pound attacks stronger. Rallying Cry Using this skill, you and the nearby team members will have their health restored as well as the harmful status removed. Ravenous Your character will have their fury energy redeemed with the help of Ravenous skill. Safe Space With Safe Space, you can use Medkit as a portable grenade. Safety First Your character will have their health restored if you successfully block and dodge the incoming attacks. Serial Killer Using Serial Killer, your damage output will be increased if you kill a walker. Shin Shrapnel Upon impact, the slide attack will now catapult walkers into the air and also deals more damage. Short Fuse Using this skill, the Fury State can be reached even when the meter is half full. Steadfast You can have a boost in Toughness and Force if you block multiple attacks of zombies. Surgeon The damage will be increased on the successful attack if you attack an injured walker. The Limb Reaper Attacking a wounded walker will give you a boost in health. Thick Skinned Thick Skinned will increase your character Toughness but at the same time decrease Resilience. Vivisuction You will recover health with your Dash Strike attacks if you successfully attack zombies with it. Warhead By detonating, the Drop Kick attack will cause all zombies to lose stamina. Wrecking Ball With this skill, you can weaken zombies if you strike them with Flying Kick attacks.

Slayer Skills

Looking to increase your damage output? Then Slayer Skill Cards have you covered. These are offensive-type cards that will boost your attack potential.

You will also gain some unique abilities as well.

Breakdancer Your speed and agility will be increased if you do damage using Slide Attacks. Carnage All attacks in Fury State will deal more damage. Caustic Blight Similar to Carnage, Caustic Blight all increase your total damage output while in Fury Mode. Clear Sightness Clear Sightness will allow you to increase the damage output of both your weapon and curveballs if you are successful in knocking down your enemy. Cull the Weak Picking and attacking zombies in his last moments using this skill will allow your character to deal more damage. Deadeye Deadeye will reduce the recharge time of Curveballs if you hit zombies with them. Far From Done Your character will get a minor increase in damage output if he takes damage or successfully takes blocks an attack. Group Therapy You can easily gain back stamina with Group Stamina upon the successful death of more than one zombie. Hack and Dash Using this skill, you will be able to follow up with quick successful attacks after killing an enemy. Hammer Fist You can use this skill to have more force in the Dash Strike Attacks. Hunting Season Using the Hunting Season skill, the damage output of all the melee attacks will get enhanced if you are successful in landing a ranged attack. Janus Rage The character will get increased toughness in the Fury state. Juggernaut Using this skill, the players will get a boost in Fury Meter, damage, and force attribute if they are dealing damage using Smash Attacks. No Mercy The damage output is usually reduced while inflicted with a negative status effect but this skill lets you have bonus damage. Pay It Forward Negative status effects will not decrease your damage output and instead increase it. Pummel If your character lands multiple attacks on a walker, he will get a collective bonus Force. Pyro Using Fury, you can set walkers on fire by attacking them. Second Wind If you are successful in attacking a walker while sprinting, you will get bonus damage. Skull Skewer Skull Skewer allows you to blow up the walker if you are successful in attacking him with a headshot. Tool of the Trade Using any weapon, if you are successful in slaying a walker, Tool of the Trade lets you increase in damage attribute. Unrelenting The unrelenting skill lets you increase damage output by attacking a walker even if it is dead. Volatile Using this skill, all your attacks will explode like a grenade during the Fury Mode. Voltaic Scream Using this skill, you can deal damage using electricity if you are using Scream Attacks.

Numen Skills

You’ll have to wait till the endgame of Dead Island 2 to get your hands on Numen Skills. These powerful cards will make it all worthwhile.

The best part about the Numen Skill cards is that all these powerful combat abilities use Status Effect to power themselves.