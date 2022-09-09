Dead Island 2 Dev Talks About Visual Feedback, Character Customization

After eight years, it seems like Dead Island 2 is finally going to be releasing soon. However, various Dead Island 2 changes have also come, including changes to visual feedback and how character customization and leveling is going to look, according to an Edge Magazine (Issue 375) interview with Dambuster Studios. Game director David Stenton at least knows the game won’t be too different.

All the gore and buckets of blood, that’s our passion, really. You know, 80’s horror films, that sort of pulp tone and wink to the camera.

Dead Island 2 was originally announced at E3 2014, and since then has changed developers numerous times before finally getting a confirmed release date and ending up at Dambuster Studios, owned by Deep Silver. To take advantage of the numerous technological advances since then, creative director James Worrall talked about how damage still comes across even without RPG mechanics.

You can turn all that off, and still play the game and understand the tactics…whether you’re electrocuting someone or melting them or cutting their limbs off or whatever.

Dead Island 2 changes have also come to the way players build their characters. Unlike the previous games, characters in the game, who have been bitten but are apparently immune to infection, can unleash a bit of the zombie within to thrive, rather than just survive like other zombie games, according to Worrall.

Our characters discovered that, actually, they’re really fucking good at killing zombies. They might have been sort of staggering through life, not knowing what they were going to do, and now they’ve found it.”

The card system that character leveling is built around is built on four decks, which players can use to gain certain zombie-like abilities. You can blast zombies apart with a sonic scream or a ground pound, with “autophages” helping to do things like increase damage or knockback, let you regain health, and more.

With luck, all of these Dead Island 2 changes will be able to make up not only for the stupidly long development time, but also push the game over the original Dead Island. Dead Island 2 will be releasing on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5 on February 3, 2023.