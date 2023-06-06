The choice to pick your favorite Slayer in Dead Island 2 might have been an easy one. You might like their looks, the innate skills they bring to the table, or their stats. However, to truly make a Slayer your own and shine with their skill sets, you need the best build for every Dead Island 2 character.

We have taken the liberty of creating some truly devastating and unique builds for every character in Dead Island 2. This way, you will have an idea of which skill cards to equip on whatever your chosen character is in Dead Island 2.

With our builds, you will be able to make full use of each slayer’s strengths while overcoming their weaknesses with the correct selection of skill deck loadout.

Dead Island 2 builds for every character