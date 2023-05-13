Dead by Daylight Hatches Locations Guide – Find Every Hatch in MacMillan Estate

Dead by Daylight Hatches can be huge lifesavers in the game. So if you are stuck in the middle of the game and looking for Dead by daylight Hatches, you have come to the right place.

However, before we proceed, do note that this guide only outlines Dead by Daylight Hatches in 4 MacMillan Estate Maps. I will add other maps in future, but this is what we have right now!

Dead by Daylight Hatches Locations Guide

In addition to hatches locations, our Dead by Daylight Hatches Guide also outlines mechanics using which the hatches work. Moreover, if you anything that you would like to add, let us know!

Dead by Daylight MacMillan Estate Hatches

Suffocation Pit Hatches Locations

You will find this hatch on one of the outer edges of the mine. You will easily spot it as it is located near a ramp.

Ironworks of Misery Hatches Locations

You need to head inside the large industry located at the middle of the map. Once you are inside, head to the area with the generator and you will find it near a couple of pipes.

Shelter Woods Hatches Locations

Shelter Woods has at least three hatches which are all located on the outer edges of the map. There is no need to head towards the center. Just stick to the outer edges and you will eventually get them.

Coal Tower Hatches Locations

Once you are inside the Coal Tower, you need to head to the house with wheels overhead and look at one of the outer sides to find it.

How Dead by Daylight Hatches Work

There are a few things that you should understand when it comes to Dead by Daylight Hatches and opening them.

You must activate 2 generators to make hatches appear

You must have at least 1 survivor in order to open a hatch

You will get a loud audio clue after opening a hatch, allowing you to find it

Escaping through them can get you about 10,000 Bloodpoints

This is all we have on Dead by Daylight Hatches in MacMillan Estate maps. If there is anything you would like to add, do make sure to let us know in the comments below!