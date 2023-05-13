Dead Cells Weapons Locations Guide

Weapons are the main way to deal damage in Dead Cells. There are a lot of different weapons which are either melee or ranged and this Dead Cells Weapons Guide will tell you about all of them.
This Dead Cells Weapons Guide will tell you about the scaling of the weapons that are found in Dead Cells as well as where to find their Blueprint Locations to acquire these weapons for yourself.
Dead Cells Weapons
Pretty much every weapon in the game will have some purpose. However, many weapons will obviously be much better than the others. For that reason, it is best to fool around with them to see which one of them works for you before you settle on a particular one.
You will eventually unlock these weapons as you play through the story by finding their blueprints. Let’s go ahead and take a look at how you can do that.
Melee Weapons Locations
|Weapon
|Blueprint Location
|Scaling
|Rusty Sword
|Starter Weapon
|Brutality
|Assassin’s Dagger
|Found above the starting point of the Promenade of the Condemned
|Brutality
|Spiteful Sword
|Found at Buzzcutter (0.03% chance)
|Brutality
|Blood Sword
|Found at Zombie (100% chance)
|Brutality
|Twin Daggers
|Already unlocked
|Brutality
|Cursed Sword
|Found at Conjunctivius on second kill
|Brutality/Tactics
|Sadist’s Stiletto
|Found at Spiker (1.7% chance)
|Brutality
|War Spear
|Found at Hammer (1.7% chance)
|Brutality/Survival
|Rapier
|Found at Scorpion (0.4% chance)
|Brutality
|Valmont’s Whip
|Found at Disgusting Worm (0.4% chance)
|Brutality/Survival
|Oiled Sword
|Found at Bat (1.7% chance)
|Brutality
|Torch
|Found at Death Spitter (1.7% chance)
|Brutality
|Frantic Sword
|Found at Kamikaze (0.4% chance)
|Brutality/Tactics
|Impaler
|Found at the The Concierge on second kill
|Brutality
|Wrenching Whip
|Found at Pirate Captain (0.4% chance)
|Brutality
|Balanced Blade
|Already unlocked
|Brutality
|Shovel
|Found at Purulent Zombie (Graveyard) (0.4% chance)
|Brutality/Survival
|Nutcracker
|Already unlocked
|Brutality/Survival
|Spartan Sandals
|Found at Runner (100% chance)
|Brutality
|Spiked Boots
|Found at Thorny (0.4% chance)
|Brutality
|Hayabusa Boots
|Found at the end of The Forgotten Sepulchre
|Brutality
|Swift Sword
|Complete 1st daily run
|Brutality
|Meat Skewer
|Complete 10th daily run
|Brutality
|Hayabusa Gauntlets
|Found at Lancer (0.4% chance)
|Brutality
|Symmetrical Lance
|Found at The Hand of the King on first kill
|Brutality/Survival
|Crowbar
|Found in a lore room in the Prisoners’ Quarters
|Brutality
|Broadsword
|Found Tutorial Knight’s corpse in the Prisoners’ Quarters
|Brutality
|Giant Killer
|Loot from the Giant upon first kill
|Brutality
|Shrapnel Axes
|0.4% chance of being dropped by Demon
|Brutality
|Seismic Strike
|0.4% chance of being dropped by Bomber
|Brutality
|Flawless
|0.4% of being dropped by Slammer
|Brutality
|Vorpan
|Purchase from shop
|Brutality
|Flint
|Dropped by Concierge on 1st kill
|Brutality
|Tentacle
|Dropped by Conjunctivius on 1st kill
|Brutality
|Flashing Fans
|0.4% of being dropped by Yeeter
|Brutality/Tactics
|Scythe Claws
|Dropped by Mama Tick on 1st kill
|Brutality
|Rhythm n’ Bouzouki
|0.4% of being dropped by Giant Tick
|Brutality
Ranged Weapons Locations
|Weapon
|Blueprint Location
|Scaling
|Beginner’s Bow
|Starter Weapon.
|Tactics
|Bow and Endless Quiver
|Found at Undead Archer (0.03% chance)
|Tactics
|Electric Whip
|Already unlocked
|Brutality/Tactics
|Marksman’s Bow
|Find it behind the timed gate.
|Tactics/Survival
|Infantry Bow
|Found at Undead Archer (1.7% chance)
|Brutality/Tactics
|Ice Bow
|Found at Undead Archer (0.4% chance)
|Tactics
|Heavy Crossbow
|Found at The Concierge on first kill
|Tactics/Survival
|Repeater Crossbow
|Found at Dark Tracker (0.4% chance)
|Tactics
|Throwing Knife
|Already unlocked
|Tactics
|Fire Brands
|Already unlocked
|Brutality/Tactics
|Duplex Bow
|Already unlocked
|Tactics
|Hokuto’s Bow
|Found at Cannibal (1.7% chance)
|Brutality/Tactics
|Ice Crossbow
|Found at the Time Keeper after second kill
|Tactics
|Explosive Crossbow
|Find at Promenade of the Condemned.
|Tactics/Survival
|Boomerang
|Behind a locked door in High Peaked Castle.
|Tactics
|Alchemic Carbine
|In a secret room of the Ancient Sewers.
|Brutality/Tactics
|Lightning Bolt
|Found at Inquisitor (1.7% chance)
|Tactics/Survival
|Fire Torrent
|Found at Masker (1.7% chance)
|Brutality/Tactics
|Frost Blast
|Already unlocked
|Tactics
|Ice Shard
|Found at the Time Keeper on first kill
|Brutality/Tactics
|Pyrotechnics
|Found at Orb Caster (1.7% chance)
|Tactics
|Multiple-nocks Bow
|Already unlocked
|Brutality/Tactics
|Quick Bow
|Behind the starting point in the Prisoners’ Quarters, up some ledges on the wall
|Tactics
|Nerves of Steel
|If the last tower doesn’t have the exit to the next stage or the blueprint for the Stun Grenade then you can get this weapon in the far right in the Ramparts, by jumping on top of an invisible platform
|Brutality/Tactics
|War Javelin
|At the end of an obstacle course in Cavern (next to the exit to the Guardian’s Haven)
|Brutality
|Magic Missiles
|0.4 % chance of being dropped by Arbiter
|Tactics
|The Boy’s Axe
|1.7 % chance of being dropped by Ground Shaker
|Tactics
|Hemorrhage
|10 % chance of being dropped by Magistrate of Death
|Brutality/Survival
|Sonic Crossbow
|If you have the Apex key then you can obtain this from the top of the exit tower in Astrolab
|Tactics
|Blowgun
|1.7 % chance of being dropped by Blowgunner
|Tactics/Survival