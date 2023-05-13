Dead Cells Weapons Locations Guide

Weapons are the main way to deal damage in Dead Cells. There are a lot of different weapons which are either melee or ranged and this Dead Cells Weapons Guide will tell you about all of them.

This Dead Cells Weapons Guide will tell you about the scaling of the weapons that are found in Dead Cells as well as where to find their Blueprint Locations to acquire these weapons for yourself.

Dead Cells Weapons

Pretty much every weapon in the game will have some purpose. However, many weapons will obviously be much better than the others. For that reason, it is best to fool around with them to see which one of them works for you before you settle on a particular one.

You will eventually unlock these weapons as you play through the story by finding their blueprints. Let’s go ahead and take a look at how you can do that.

Melee Weapons Locations

Weapon Blueprint Location Scaling Rusty Sword Starter Weapon Brutality Assassin’s Dagger Found above the starting point of the Promenade of the Condemned Brutality Spiteful Sword Found at Buzzcutter (0.03% chance) Brutality Blood Sword Found at Zombie (100% chance) Brutality Twin Daggers Already unlocked Brutality Cursed Sword Found at Conjunctivius on second kill Brutality/Tactics Sadist’s Stiletto Found at Spiker (1.7% chance) Brutality War Spear Found at Hammer (1.7% chance) Brutality/Survival Rapier Found at Scorpion (0.4% chance) Brutality Valmont’s Whip Found at Disgusting Worm (0.4% chance) Brutality/Survival Oiled Sword Found at Bat (1.7% chance) Brutality Torch Found at Death Spitter (1.7% chance) Brutality Frantic Sword Found at Kamikaze (0.4% chance) Brutality/Tactics Impaler Found at the The Concierge on second kill Brutality Wrenching Whip Found at Pirate Captain (0.4% chance) Brutality Balanced Blade Already unlocked Brutality Shovel Found at Purulent Zombie (Graveyard) (0.4% chance) Brutality/Survival Nutcracker Already unlocked Brutality/Survival Spartan Sandals Found at Runner (100% chance) Brutality Spiked Boots Found at Thorny (0.4% chance) Brutality Hayabusa Boots Found at the end of The Forgotten Sepulchre Brutality Swift Sword Complete 1st daily run Brutality Meat Skewer Complete 10th daily run Brutality Hayabusa Gauntlets Found at Lancer (0.4% chance) Brutality Symmetrical Lance Found at The Hand of the King on first kill Brutality/Survival Crowbar Found in a lore room in the Prisoners’ Quarters Brutality Broadsword Found Tutorial Knight’s corpse in the Prisoners’ Quarters Brutality Giant Killer Loot from the Giant upon first kill Brutality Shrapnel Axes 0.4% chance of being dropped by Demon Brutality Seismic Strike 0.4% chance of being dropped by Bomber Brutality Flawless 0.4% of being dropped by Slammer Brutality Vorpan Purchase from shop Brutality Flint Dropped by Concierge on 1st kill Brutality Tentacle Dropped by Conjunctivius on 1st kill Brutality Flashing Fans 0.4% of being dropped by Yeeter Brutality/Tactics Scythe Claws Dropped by Mama Tick on 1st kill Brutality Rhythm n’ Bouzouki 0.4% of being dropped by Giant Tick Brutality

Ranged Weapons Locations