Dead by Daylight Strategy Guide – Killer and Survivors Tips

Not knowing your enemies and tackling different situations that Dead by Daylight throws you in can end a match within the blink of an eye.

Since situations in Dead by Daylight can change almost instantaneously, our Dead by Daylight will not make you a better player at once, but it will certainly help you analyze things that you have been doing wrong.

Whether you are playing as a brutal killer or scared survivor, our Dead by Daylight Guide has something for every role. I would also ask you to let me know if you would like to add something to the guide in the comments below.

Dead by Daylight Strategies Guide

Our Dead by Daylight Strategies guide details everything you need to know to continue surviving, become a brutal killer, and other minor tips and strategies.

The Trapper

Trap placement is of paramount importance when it comes to The Trapper. You should always place traps where they are not visible. You can either place them in grass or use accessories.

A few prime trap locations include near generators, near windows, near hooked players, near hatches, and near entry points. If you find yourself inside a building, place traps near windows.

When going against the Trapper, you need to make sure that you are moving slowly. This will allow you to disarm traps before you step on them and disclose your location. There are perks which will allow you to highlight them and toolset to destroy them completely.

The Wraith

You need to ensure that you do not give away your position too often and take complete advantage of ambush. This can be done by stopping once in a while to observe environment.

Only uncloak if you are behind cover, have something to disrupt line-of-sight, or directly behind a survivor. Moreover, keep potential escape route in mind and be prepare to prevent that!

You should note that the Wraith is never completely invisible and cannot attack during transition/invisible. Your flashlight will not only stun him, but force him to be visible for a while.

The Hillbilly

Your chainsaw is your best friend, therefore, make use of it as much as possible! You can use sprint to close in the distance, get a surprise hit, prevent escape, or simply cause them to panic.

Furthermore, do note that the chainsaw can cut through wood palette in no time. You should also use chainsaw while checking on a hooked survivor to prevent any potential aid attempts.

When going against the Hillbilly, you need to make sure that there are objects like rocks, trees, crates, etc. between him and you. Do not Rickon Stark (never run in a straight line) and vault over objects to create a large gap.

General Strategies for Killer

You need to check generators frequently and check if there are any survivors nearby. As The Trapper, you need to place traps and hook one ASAP and then play around the caught one.

Instead of being in the center, try to stick to walls and break line-of-sight. This will allow you to catch survivors off-guard. During chase, however, try to predict movement to be more efficient.

After getting one, you need to hook and constantly check nearby objects and ensure that no one is behind you. You should try to get other survivors, but do not be lured into chasing them.

You will get several audio clues, telling you potential location of nearby survivors. Audio clues of generators, chests, crows, etc. will tell you everything you need to know! Also find hatches.

General Strategies for Survivors

When it comes to repairing generators, try not doing that in a single go and let the killer pinpoint your location. Try to get them all to almost completion without letting killer become aware.

Once another survivor is hooked, stick close and see if the killer is placing a trap underneath. In such cases, head in during the trap-deployment animation and get your buddy back.

Although this goes for both killers and survivors, but holes in walls allow you to see what is happening on the other side. Doing so allow you to avoid getting captured if you are careful!

If you managed to escape a hook and did not see the killer leave the area, but has stopped sensing heartbeat, this means he is still hiding in a corner motionless, waiting for you to come in.

Killers are bad, no doubt, but crows are abominations. They can give away your position no matter where you are – outside behind a crate or inside a closet. Therefore, it is important to know where they are located and go around them to avoid giving the killer unnecessary clues.

Lastly, if you find a killer directly behind you and have no objects nearby. Try to dodge the strike by moving sideways quickly. This will give you some time, but good players will learn.

This is all we have on Dead by Daylight Strategies Guide. If there is anything you would like to add, let us know in the comments below!