Dead by Daylight Perks Guide – Killer Perks, Survivor Perks, Unique Perks

There are 13 Dead by Daylight perks for all Survivors and 10 perks for all Killers. At Level 5, Level 15, and Level 20, 3 unique perks for each characters are unlocked.

At Level 30, Level 35, and Level 40, teachable perks are unlocked, allowing you to learn a character’s unique perks on other characters.

Dead by Daylight Perks can easily turn the tides during a match. Whether you are playing as a killer or surviving one, knowing what each Dead by Daylight perk does in the game will surely give you an upper-hand and allow you to win more games.

For more help on Dead by Daylight, read out our Trapper Guide, Beginner Survival Guide, and Hatches Locations Guide.

Dead by Daylight Perks Guide

Our Dead by Daylight perks guide details every perk in the game along with their effects.

Survivor Perks

Déjà vu – 3000

The uncommon one reveals one objective’s aura for 4 seconds, rare one does it for 8 seconds, and very rare does it for 8 seconds for two objectives. It also adds revealed objects to the map.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Spine Chill – 3000, 5000, 3000

The rare one notifies you if a killer is looking in your direction from 12 meters (very rare by +24 and ultra rare by +36), increases trigger odds by +10, reduces success zones by +10, and increases repair/heal/sabotage speeds by +2 (very rare by +4 and ultra rare by +6).

This is Not Happening – 3000

The uncommon one increases skill check success zones during repair/heal/sabotage by +10 (rare by +20 and very rare by +30) while you are injured.

Resilience – 3000

The uncommon one grants +3 (rare one by +6 and very rare by +9) speed during repair/heal/sabotage/search while you are injured.

We’ll Make It – 1500, 3000

The uncommon one grants with +25 (+50 for rare and +100 for very rare) movement speed for 1 minute (2 minutes for rare and 3 minutes for very rare) for rescuing a hooked survivor.

No One Left Behind – 3000

After opening an exit gate, the uncommon one grants 50% (75% using rare and 100% using very rare) more Bloodpoints for Altruism actions and perform them 5% faster (10% using rare and 15% using very rare).

Lightweight – 3000

The common one vanishes your footprints 1 second faster (uncommon by 2 seconds and rare by 3 seconds).

Hope – 3000

The uncommon one provides 2% movement speed (rare provides 3% and very rare provides 4%) once the exit gates are open.

Plunderer’s Instinct – 3000

The common one shows chest aura from 16 meters (uncommon from 32 meters and rare from 64 meters) range.

Small Game – 3000

The common one shows bear trap aura from 2 meters (uncommon from 4 meters and rare from 6 meters) range.

Slippery Meat – 3000

The common one increases speed by which you can attempt to get rid of bear traps and hooks by 5% (the uncommon one by 10% and rare one by 15%). Moreover, the uncommon/rare one increases the odds of getting free by 5% and 10% respectively.

Premonition – 3000

The rare one warns you if facing killer’s direction in 45 degrees and 12 meters (24 meters for very rare and 36 meters for ultra rare) range. The cooldown timers of the perk are 60 seconds, 45 seconds, and 30 seconds from rare to ultra rare.

Dark Sense – 3000

The rare one shows killer’s aura for 3 seconds (very rare for 5 seconds) once the exit gates are open.

Dwight Fairfield Perks

Bond – 5000

The common one shows allies’ aura from 12 meters (uncommon from 24 meters and rare from 36 meters) range.

Prove Thyself – 1500, 5000

With other survivors nearby, this one provides increased speed for heal/repair/sabotage from 8 meters.

Leader – 5000

If other survivors are within 8 meters range, the rare one provides 3% (6% for very rare and 9% for ultra rare) speed for repair/heal/sabotage.

Meg Thomas

Quick and Quiet – 3000, 1500

This perk allows you to make less noise and the common one reduces noise detection range by 30% (60% for uncommon and 90% for rare) for vault and hide actions.

Sprint Burst – 5000, 3000, 5000

When breaking into a sprint, you gain 150% boost of your normal running speed for 3 seconds. The perk has 40 seconds, 30 seconds, and 20 second cooldown durations for rare, very rare, and ultra rare respectively.

Adrenaline – 5000

Once exit gates are opened, the rare one provides 150% boost of normal running speed and insta-heal for 3 seconds (5 seconds for very rare and ultra rare). The ultra rare one, however, insta-heals from dying state.

Claudette Perks

Empathy – 5000

The common one reveals dying/injured allies’ aura from 32 meters (64 meters for uncommon and unlimited for rare) if they are not in killer’s direct contact.

Botany Knowledge – 5000

The uncommon one speeds up healing and healing efficiency by 10% (rare by 20% and very rare by 30%). It also allows you to transform plants into tinctures to slow down bleeding.

Self Care – 5000

The rare one allows self-healing without healing item at 40% (60% for very rare and 80% for ultra rare) the normal speed and healing efficiency by 50% (75% for very rare and 100% for ultra rare).

Jake

Iron Will – 5000

The common one reduces pain grunts by 50% (100% using uncommon and 100% using rare) while staying still. The rare one also applies any time, not just while staying still.

Calm Spirit – 5000

The uncommon one reduces alerting animals by 70% (80% using rare and 95% using very rare).

Saboteur – 5000, 5000, 1500

The rare one allows sabotaging without toolbox at 40% (60% for very rare and 80% for ultra rare) the normal speed and increases sabotage efficiency by 50% (75% for very rare and 100% for ultra rare).

Killer Perks

Distressing – 3000

The uncommon one increases terror radius by 8% (16% using uncommon and 24% using very rare). You also get 5% (10% using uncommon and 15% using very rare) more Bloodpoints for Deviousness actions.

Sloppy Butcher – 3000, 3000, 1500

These perks allow successful attacks to increase a survivor’s bleeding frequency which returns to normal after healing.

Unrelenting – 3000

The uncommon one reduces the cooldown of missed attacks by 3% (6% using rare and 9% using very rare) and of successful attacks by 2% (4% using rare and 6% using 6%).

Insidious – 3000

Using rare one, you reduce your terror radius to 0 and become stealthy by standing still for 6 seconds (4 seconds using very rare and 3 seconds using ultra rare) until you move or act again.

Iron Grasp – 5000, 8000

Effects of survivor struggling is reduced by 25%, 50%, and 75% using common, uncommon, and rare. Moreover, time to get free is increased by 20%, 40%, and 60% using common, uncommon, and rare.

Monstrous Shrine – 3000, 1500, 3000

Your basement hooks provide you with increased entity progression, difficulty on escape attempts, and escape fails.

No One Escapes Death – 1500

Once exit gates are opened, you get decreased cooldown timers on missed/unmissed attacks and get increased movement speed.

Deerstalker – 3000, 3000, 1500

This one allows you to see dying survivors aura from 12 meters, 24 meters, and 36 meters range using common, uncommon, and rare perks.

Spies from the Shadows – 1500

You get visual clues from the cawing crows, detailing the location of survivors.

Whispers – 1500, 3000, 3000

This perk allows you to hear Entity’s whisper from 48 meters, 40 meters, and 32 meters range of a survivor using rare, very rare, and ultra rare versions.

Bitter Murmur – 1500, 3000, 1500

Once exit gates are opened, auras are shown to you for 2/4/6 seconds using rare, very rare, and ultra rare versions.

Trapper Perks

Unnerving Presence – 5000

Common – 3% chances of triggering skill check during repair/heal/sabotage

Uncommon – 5% chances of triggering skill check during repair/heal/sabotage

Rare – 8% chances of triggering skill check during repair/heal/sabotage

Brutal Strength – N/A

This perk allows you to destroy barricades 10/20/30 percent faster using uncommon, rare, and very rare versions.

Agitation – N/A

This perk allows you to transport bodies 6/12/18 percent faster using rare, very rare, and ultra rare versions.

Wraith Perks

Predator – N/A

This allows you to view footprints for additional 1/2/3 seconds using common, uncommon, and rare versions.

Bloodhound – N/A

This causes blood marks to be more discernable than normal.

Shadowborn – 8000

This clears your vision of the darkness by 5/10/20 percent using rare, very rare, and ultra rare.

Hillbilly Perks

Enduring – 8000

This increases stun recovery 25/50/75 percent faster using common, uncommon, and rare variants.

Lightborn – 8000

This increases blind resistance by 20/40/60 percent and recovery from blindness by 15/30/45 percent using uncommon, rare, and very rare variants.

Tinkerer – 8000

This makes the add-ons that affect the charge time of powers 5/10/15 percent more effective using rare, very rare, and ultra rare variants.

This is all we have on our Dead by Daylight Perks guide. If there is anything you would like to add, let us know in the comments below!