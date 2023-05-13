D&D Dark Alliance Bruenor Battlehammer Builds Guide

You can choose from four unique heroes in D&D Dark Alliance, each with their own abilities, feats, and roles within the party. In this Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance guide, we’ll outline everything there is to know about one of those characters, Bruenor Battlehammer and provide some useful builds for Bruenor.

D&D Dark Alliance Bruenor Battlehammer Builds

Bruenor Battlehammer is a Dwarf fighter in Dark Alliance who is mainly used for tanking enemies and drawing in all the aggression.

Bruenor Battlehammer Abilities

Like the other characters, Bruenor Battlehammer comes with his own set of unique abilities. These abilities can be utilized for conducting some moves when needed. You will get different buffs, effects, and bonuses when a particular ability is activated. You can unlock abilities by spending the Feat Points.

The following abilities belong to Bruenor Battlehammer:

Taunt

This ability is available from the start and makes Bruenor taunt close-by monsters, making them focus on him. The damage Bruenor receives is lowered so this makes for a good tanking ability. Furthermore, Stalwart and Thorns are also gained by this ability.

Anvil of Clangeddin

This ability is also available from the start and causes a magic Anvil to drop in front of Bruenor, which damages and breaks the guard of the enemy on impact. It also deals fire and physical damage with time. During this effect, allies also receive an Elemental fire weapon buff.

Battlehammer Brew

You will get this ability by unlocking the Battlehammer Brew feat and it applies cleansing and regeneration to all closeby allies.

Whirlwind

You will get this ability by unlocking the Whirlwind Feat and in this, you got a spinning attack that deals damage to the enemies and applies Slowed and Sapped to all impacted monsters.

Bruenor is such a classic fighter with all his moves and abilities, but what’s the use of him if you don’t direct all of his strengths into a specific direction according to your play style?

These builds that we have compiled are the best builds for Bruenor and will focus all of his strengths into unique, stronger forms. The first build DPS Tank will make Bruenor a classis battle tank, while the Canny Beast build will make him fast, flexible and intelligent.

DPS Tank Build

DPS Tank Build not only increases the strength of attacks of Bruenor but also makes way for free and easy healings.

Moves and Abilities

Here are the abilities and moves that you must upgrade to, for this build:

Anvil of Clangerden : Massive magic anvil that drops in front of Bruenor and deals damage to everyone around him.

: Massive magic anvil that drops in front of Bruenor and deals damage to everyone around him. Whirlwind: A spinning attack that does a high amount of damage. Combine it with the Storming Quake ability to have a cold damage buff on your weapon.

A spinning attack that does a high amount of damage. Combine it with the Storming Quake ability to have a cold damage buff on your weapon. Warsong: This ability heals you during combat and also heals your allies. So, you won’t have the need to use potions and hence the fight becomes way more focused.

This ability heals you during combat and also heals your allies. So, you won’t have the need to use potions and hence the fight becomes way more focused. Lunging Axe: This ability doesn’t only deal credible damage but also applies a stamina sapped effect to the enemies, draining their stamina faster.

Feats

The Forge

Healer: It increases HP when getting raised to 100%.

It increases HP when getting raised to 100%. Pack Rat: It increases useable capacity by 1.

It increases useable capacity by 1. Endurance: It provides a max stamina bonus of 10%.

It provides a max stamina bonus of 10%. Scavenger: It increases the useable drop by 1.

The Hammer

Battlemaster: After blocking it provides you with a 15% physical damage bonus for 5 seconds.

After blocking it provides you with a 15% physical damage bonus for 5 seconds. Grudgebearer: After parrying it provides you with a 20% physical damage bonus for 5 seconds.

After parrying it provides you with a 20% physical damage bonus for 5 seconds. Charger: After sprinting it provides you with a 10% physical damage bonus for 3 seconds.

After sprinting it provides you with a 10% physical damage bonus for 3 seconds. Inspiring Leader: Physical damage bonus of 5% to self and allies

Physical damage bonus of 5% to self and allies Dungeon Delver: It provides you with a 5% damage bonus versus Elites.

The Anvil

Indomitable: It provides 30% armor bonus when below 40% HP.

It provides 30% armor bonus when below 40% HP. Shield Master: It provides a -15% stamina cost on blocks.

It provides a -15% stamina cost on blocks. Defender: It provides a 15% armor bonus.

It provides a 15% armor bonus. Heavy Armor Master: It provides 20% armor bonus.

It provides 20% armor bonus. Resilient: It provides a 15% Elemental resistance bonus.

Potions

Health Potion: It restores hit points.

It restores hit points. Stamina Potion: It restores stamina.

It restores stamina. Elixir of Concentration: It reduces the ability of Cooldowns.

It reduces the ability of Cooldowns. Alchemist Fire: It inflicts damage in a 5m radius.

Gear

Battlerager Shield

It requires Rank 3 and has a 11% Critical chance. It increases intelligence, strength, and Dexterity by 4%.

Keeper of Secrets Helm

It requires rank 2 and has a 5% critical chance.

Keeper of Secrets Bracers

It requires Rank 4 and increases the maximum hit point bonus by 56%.

Keeper of Secrets Axe

It requires Rank 5 and increases armor and condition penetration by 15%.

Keeper of Secrets Chest Guard

It requires Rank 4 and increases maximum hit point bonus by 15% and maximum stamina bonus by 13%.

Keeper of Secrets Necklace

It requires Rank 2 and increases elemental resistance by 9%, ultimate charge bonus by 4%, and maximum hit point bonus by 12%.

Battlerager Ring

It requires Rank 1 and increases elemental resistance by 16%.

Besides, here are the attributes stats that you need to invest in to make a proper DPS Tank form of Bruenor:

Attributes Stats STR 18 DEX 9 CON 12 INT 10 WIS 7 CHA 4

Canny Beast Build

Canny Beast is yet another build that is focused on increasing stamina, endurance and mental abilities of Bruenor.

Moves and Abilities

For this build, you must upgrade to the following moves and abilities:

Whirlwind: A spinning attack that you should combine with Coldstone Guardian set to turn Bruenor into an invincible tornedo.

A spinning attack that you should combine with Coldstone Guardian set to turn Bruenor into an invincible tornedo. Anvil of Clangeddin : Deals damage to enemies within the range and grants Elemental Fire Weapon buff to allies within range.

: Deals damage to enemies within the range and grants Elemental Fire Weapon buff to allies within range. Warsong: Equip the Warsong move for dealing strong stamina destruction.

Equip the Warsong move for dealing strong stamina destruction. Stomping Quake: Stomping Quake is a must-have move to make Bruenor able to break enemy groups so as to take them one by one.

Feats

The Forge

Healer: It increases HP when getting raised to 100%.

It increases HP when getting raised to 100%. Athletic: It provides a 15% stamina cost reduction for Dodges and Evades.

It provides a 15% stamina cost reduction for Dodges and Evades. Endurance: It provides a max stamina bonus of 10%.

It provides a max stamina bonus of 10%. Keen Mind: It provides a Cooldown reduction of 15%.

The Hammer

Grudgebearer: After parrying it provides you with a 20% physical damage bonus for 5 seconds.

After parrying it provides you with a 20% physical damage bonus for 5 seconds. Charger: After sprinting it provides you with a 10% physical damage bonus for 3 seconds.

After sprinting it provides you with a 10% physical damage bonus for 3 seconds. Inspiring Leader: Physical damage bonus of 5% to self and allies

Physical damage bonus of 5% to self and allies Dungeon Delver: It provides you with a 5% damage bonus versus Elites.

The Anvil

Blessing of All-father: It converts 150% of the constitution into elemental resistance.

It converts 150% of the constitution into elemental resistance. Tough: It provides a max HP bonus of 10%.

It provides a max HP bonus of 10%. Shield Master: It provides a -15% stamina cost on blocks.

It provides a -15% stamina cost on blocks. Dwarven Fortitude: It provides a 20% condition resistance bonus.

It provides a 20% condition resistance bonus. Resilient: It provides a 15% Elemental resistance bonus.

Potions

Health Potion: It restores hit points.

It restores hit points. Stamina Potion: It restores stamina.

It restores stamina. Elixir of Concentration: It reduces the ability of Cooldowns.

It reduces the ability of Cooldowns. Alchemist Fire: It inflicts damage in a 5m radius.

Gear

Keeper of Secret Shield

It requires Rank 4 and has a 13% Critical chance. It increases intelligence, strength by 6%.

Battlehammer King Leg Guards

It requires Rank 5 and increases resistance by 43%, maximum stamina bonus by 20%, and stamina regen by 26%.

Duergar Infiltrator Axe

It requires Rank 4 and increases lightning damage by 58% and condition penetration by 12%.

Goblin Bane Helm

It requires rank 2 and has a 13% critical chance. It increases critical damage by 22% and necrotic resistance by 36%

Keeper of Secrets Chest Guard

It requires Rank 4 and increases maximum hit point bonus by 15% and maximum stamina bonus by 13%.

Talking about attributes, you may choose the stats of the following attributes on your own. Just follow the prioritized standards for this build: