How To Complete Marked For Death Penance In Darktide

Proving your marksmanship and skills in each class of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide requires completing challenges. Upon completing these challenges, certain achievements will unlock in the form of Penance.

Achieving and finishing different Penances in Darktide requires applying different strategies due to the variation in difficulty. Ogryn’s Bull Rush penance, for example, is one of the toughest one to achieve with 100 enemies that needs knocking down.

Similar to this is the Marked for Death Penance that belongs to the Veteran Sharpshooter class in Darktide. Achieving this penance is an easy task.

You are in the right place if you want to learn about the process of getting the Marked for Death Penance in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

How to get Marked for Death Penance

In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, finishing the Marked for Death Penance is rather an easy task that can be easily achievable by following the simple steps:

From the beginning, play Darktide by selecting the Veteran Sharpshooter class.

Head toward any type of enemy including Bosses, Elites, and Specialists except normal enemies.

After selecting the enemy, hit him using the Volley Fire which is the Veteran Sharpshooter’s ultimate ability.

Without missing any of the shots, make four consecutive hits to the enemy. The shots must hit the weak spots of the enemy.

A pop-up showing Marked for Death Penance on the right side of the screen would appear if you finished Marked for Death Penance.

After finishing, head inside the cosmetics tab from the settings menu to find the Marked for Death Penance cosmetics. These cosmetics will however be for the lower body only.

Marked for Death Penance tips