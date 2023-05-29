How To Complete Heretics Penances In Darktide

Penances in Warhammer 40K Darktide are a variety of challenges and tasks that players can do to unlock not only cosmetics but also feel good about working towards completing everything in the game. These penances take a variety of different types based around missions, classes, playstyles or just enemy kills. The penances for the Heretics category in Darktide revolve around killing enemies of certain types.

If you are struggling to figure out how the Heretics category of penances work in Warhammer 40K Darktide work and what completing them gets you, allow us to explain.

Darktide Heretics penances

Some of the Penances in the Heretics category are very hard and frustrating to complete so you should know their requirement beforehand.

In this guide, we have listed all the Heretics Penances in Darktide along with their achievements and cosmetics you will unlock by completing them.

Traitorous Collective

To complete this penance, you have to kill every type of scab enemy.

Renegade Master

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 of each Scab Specialist enemy.

Elitist

To complete this penance, you have to kill each of Scab’s elite enemies.

Scab Picker (Frame)

To complete this penance, you have to kill 1000 Scabs. You will unlock the Cosmetics frame.

Blowout

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 Bombers with melee attacks.

Hard Labour

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 Scab Maulers without using Headshots.

Cull the Traitors (Trinkets)

To complete this penance and unlock Trinket, you have to complete the following Scab Penances:

Renegade Master

Elitist

Traitorous Collective

Scab Picker

Blowout

Hard Labour

Lex Triumphant

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 of each Dreg Specialist.

Lex Vigilant

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 of each Dreg elite enemy.

Dreg Cleanser

To complete this penance, you have to kill every type of Dreg.

Dreg Hunter

To complete this penance, you have to kill 1000 Dregs

Decapitation Protocol

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 Dreg Rangers with Headshots.

Purge the Heretics (Trinket)

To complete this penance and unlock trinket, you have to complete the following Dreg Penances:

Lex Triumphant

Lex Vigilant

Dreg Cleanser

Dreg Hunter

Decapitation Protocol

Nightmare Patrol

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 of each type of Terror Specialist.

Purification Protocol

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 elite Terrors

Banishement

To complete this penance, you have to kill every type of Terror.

Purgator

To complete this penance, you have to kill 1000 Poxwalkers and other Terrors of the warp.

Bullying the Bully

To complete this penance, you have to kill 10 Reapers in melee.

Cleanse the Taint (Trinket)

To complete this penance for trinket, you have to complete the following Terror Penances: