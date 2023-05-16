This Darksiders 3 Scorn Guide will cover all the shapes Fury’s whip Scorn can have, including combos/moves, and different possibilities for each shape.

Darksiders 3 Scorn

Scorn is Fury’s only weapon in Darksiders 3 and changes its shape according to Fury’s will. She uses her Scorn to raze thousands of enemies into the ground within the blink of an eye, for the Scorn can extend or retract with her will.

According to the lore, the Mad Smith himself forged Scorn. Scorn or “Barbs of Scorn” as some prefer calling it; is a unique weapon and offers a lot of potential.

We will discuss all the different shapes the Scorn can use in combat and in the game itself. Of course, if you are looking for enhancements that can be done on Scorn, Weapon Enhancements Guide is here to brighten your day.

Barbs of Scorn

The first shape the Scorn can take is in the shape of a whip that is able to strike multiple enemies at once. Barbs of Scorn has a Base damage of 65 and offers a very moderate speed when trying to hit the enemies.

This is the base weapon and can be used in most situations without worrying much about the damage and the speed. The special ability the Barbs of Scorn can use is the ‘Whip Swing’ that is able to devastate enemies in a large area.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Spinning Sweep attack can be used to hit enemies no matter in what position they are: behind you or in front of you.

The Barbs of Scorn may also be used to grapple and swing around the world from pipes and tree branches, solving puzzles, and reaching areas faster.

Barbs of Scorn – Setbacks

Of course, no weapon in Darksiders 3 is perfect. Although you can use this weapon at all times, there are some circumstances where using a Barbs of Scorn will be considered useless.

Barbs of Scorn is very difficult to use if enemies get close to you. Although the weapon shines at long range, using it in extremely short range will actually make it harder for you to hit your enemies.

The weapon is bad against fast enemies. It offers a very moderate speed, and Fury will take quite some time to fling this huge whip around. Use this weapon only if you are facing sluggish enemies.

Moves and Combos

The following skills can be used from the Barbs of Scorn. We have listed how to use these skills with the Xbox controller, but the PS controller should work similarly too.

Attack Name How to Perform Slash Press X button once Cross Slash Press X button twice in a row Flurry Press X button thrice in a row Judge, Jury Press X button four times in a row Executioner Press X button five times in a row Rude Awakening Keep your left hand stick neutral, press RB button and wait for the stance to activate. Then press X button once. Chain Cycle Press and hold X button Killer Queen Press and hold X button twice Ripcord Press X button once, wait for the attack to land, press X button again. Ripcord Plus Press X button once, wait for the attack to land, hold X button. Air Initiation Press X button once, wait for the attack to land, press X button again twice. Unholy Exorcism Press X button once, wait for the attack to land, press X button again thrice. Flip Saw Keep your left stick up, press RB button and press X button to launch this combo. Aerial Slash While in air, press X button once Aerial Cross Slash While in air, press X button twice Aerial Flurry While in air, press X button thrice Gravel Grinder While in air, press RB button Razor Onslaught While in air, press RB and X buttons. Feint Dodge an attack and press X after dodging perfectly Sin and Punishment Forward dodge an attack and press X after dodging perfectly Scarlet Strike Press Left Stick button and Right Stick button at once.

Judge, Jury

Judge, Jury is a four-hit combo. Although slow, this Judge, Jury combo offers compounding damage on your enemies.

Be sure that the combo does not always stun your enemies, so do not risk breaking your combo if you are not perfectly sure that you will escape the enemy’s attacks.

Executioner

Executioner is a five-hit combo, and actually an extension to the Judge, Jury key attack combo. It is useful against sluggish enemies or enemies that have been stunned temporarily.

Be careful though, this combo takes more time than the slow Judge, Jury skill.

Spin Fury

The Spin Fury is a skill that does damage to enemies in a circle. It is, technically, an AoE skill. Of course, it can also be used to do multiple hits at once on a large-scale enemy.

Spinning Sweep

Another skill like the Spin Fury, the Spinning Fury can be used to damage enemies easily. The enemies will have a very tough time protecting against attacks from this skill.

Killer Queen

The Killer Queen is a strong AoE skill, which features spinning at high velocity and then hitting the enemy with a heavy overhand slam that destroys all enemy defenses.

Ripcord

The Ripcord is a skill that can be used to eliminate a single enemy from far away. This can also be used to navigate through the forests. If you initiate Ripcord by an Air Initiation attack, Ripcord will knock enemies back.

Unholy Exorcism

If you continue to use Ripcord, it will transition into an Unholy Exorcism, which is a finisher move that deals a ton of damage all at once.

Flip Saw

The Flip Saw attack can be used to approach enemies quickly, decreasing the distance between you and them, without the enemies noticing.

Gravel Grinder

Continue with the Flip Saw and it will convert into a Gravel Grinder with a lot of combos. This is a good aerial combo and has a good damage output.

Razor Onslaught

The Razor Onslaught is similar in design to the Gravel Grinder, but has a better damage output and looks cooler. It can be used when other options do not seem viable in mid-air.

Wraith Attack – Scarlet Strike

The strongest skill that the Barbs of Scorn can use is the Scarlet Strike. It is an inescapable attack and will stun and throw back any enemy in Fury’s path.

This will also give Fury temporary invulnerability and has a wide area of effect, making it especially useful against hordes of enemies.

How to Upgrade

You can upgrade the Barbs of Scorn to do more damage, but you will require several items to do so.

Level Physical Damage Items Required 0 65 — +1 71 2x Sliver of Adamantine +2 78 4x Sliver of Adamantine +3 84 6x Sliver of Adamantine +4 91 2x Fragment of Adamantine +5 97 4x Fragment of Adamantine +6 104 6x Fragment of Adamantine +7 110 2x Piece of Adamantine +8 117 4x Piece of Adamantine +9 123 6x Piece of Adamantine +10 130 1x Chunk of Adamantine

Chains of Scorn

The Chains of Scorn is the second form of Scorn that can be unlocked afterward. Chains of Scorn is basically a fire-imbued version of Scorn. It deals base fire damage of 66 and is able to set enemies on fire.

It is a bit stronger than the basic Barbs of Scorn, and is indeed very fast when compared to Barbs, but is only useful in close combat. These Chains will not hit enemies that are far away.

Chains of Scorn is especially useful if you are fighting against enemies solo or the enemies that are quite agile. But the Chains’ true power is unleashed when fighting heavily-guarded areas.

Chains of Scorn can also be used to smash objects like desks pretty easily. You can also burn up Hives using this weapon.

Burning these hives up will drop you Incandescent Remains and they are exclusive to a burnt hive.

Moves and Combos

These are the skills that can be used with Chains of Scorn:

Attack Name How to Perform Burning Slash Press Y button once Burning Cross Slash Press Y button twice in a row Ember Flurry Press Y button thrice in a row Raging Flame Press Y button four times in a row Ignition Keep your left hand stick neutral, press RB button and wait for the stance to activate. Then press Y button once. Explosive Burst While in air, press Y button. Crossover: Flicker Press Y button after pressing X button. Crossover Special: Blaze Press Y button after any Crossover Raging Flame Press the Y button after using Crossover Special: Blaze. Chimera’s Growl Press Y button and hold it. Chimera’s Roar Hold Y button and release it on time. Raging Cyclone While in air, hold Y button to charge. Press it again to release the attack. Apex Scorch While in air, press Y button and hold it. Volcanic Charge Dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Phoenix Rising Forward dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Immolation Press Left Stick button and Right Stick button at once.

Volcanic Counter

The Volcanic Counter ability is an arcane counter ability. Fury is able to counterattack any incoming attacks by slamming an enemy into a burst of fire.

It will deal a huge amount of damage and instantly set the enemy on fire. While setting the enemy on fire, Fury backflips too.

Flicker and Other Crossovers

Chains of Scorn is able to quickly incorporate different attacks into one single devastating combo that can be changed by using different buttons every time.

By combining the crossover attacks with the Flicker initiation, Fury is able to keep the enemies always taking damage while keeping her distance. This will often stun the enemies too.

Flame Jump

The Flame Jump is an aerial skill that can be used to throw Fury in the air while damaging the enemy in front of her. This skill also has a chance to set the enemy in front of her on fire.

Wraith Attack – Immolation

The strongest skill to be used by the Chains of Scorn is the Immolation. When the Wraith Meter is full, activate the Flame Hollow. Fury will burst into flames and enemies in a certain radius will be immolated and thrown back.

How to Upgrade

Level Physical Damage Items Required 0 70 — +1 77 2x Sliver of Adamantine +2 84 4x Sliver of Adamantine +3 91 6x Sliver of Adamantine +4 98 2x Fragment of Adamantine +5 105 4x Fragment of Adamantine +6 112 6x Fragment of Adamantine +7 119 2x Fragment of Adamantine +8 126 4x Fragment of Adamantine +9 133 6x Fragment of Adamantine +10 140 1x Chunk of Adamantine

Lance of Scorn

The Lance of Scorn is a two-handed lance that is capable of spewing out destructive electricity. Scorn has been combined into a single shape in this Lance of Scorn. You can also charge and throw this Lance at enemies as a spear.

This makes it an excellent weapon at both close combat and enemies far away.

The Lance of Scorn does base damage of 65 and is fast for a lance. Moreover, you can stun enemies by using electric attack procs that have a somewhat high chance.

The Lance is not as effective as the Chains in terms of open-world, but Lance gives Fury the ability to Storm Glide through the areas without any issues.

Moves and Combos

Attack Name How to Perform Static Thrust Press Y button once Static Sweep Press Y button twice in a row Crackling Swipe Press Y button thrice in a row Thunder Vault Keep your left hand stick neutral, press RB button and wait for the stance to activate. Then press Y button once. Impaler While in air, press Y button. Crossover: Spark Press Y button after pressing X button. Crossover Special: Supercharged Press Y button after any Crossover Crackling Swipe Press the Y button after using Crossover Special: Sueprcharged. Sizzling Strike Press Y button and hold it. Electric Blitz Hold Y button and release it on time. Shock Therapy While in air, hold Y button to charge. Press it again to release the attack. Ragnarok While in air, press Y button and hold it. Hurricane Spear Dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Galeforce Forward dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Triple Tempests Press Left Stick button and Right Stick button at once.

Electric Blitz

The Electric Blitz can be used to decrease the distance between you and the enemy. Indeed, it might take a while to charge up the dashes, they are worth it though.

With electric-fast strikes, Fury is able to impale enemies with her lance. Hold the Hollow Attack button until you see flashes from the hilt, to unleash Electric Blitz.

Ragnarok

The Ragnarok can be used to unleash powerful attacks that involve a lot of power from the air.

Jump into the air and hold the Hollow Attack button to unleash the air of Ragnarok upon Fury’s enemies. It is an AoE skill and will stun all enemies nearby too.

Hurricane Counter

You can counter the enemy’s attacks with the lightning fast Lance of Scorn and hit the enemies with all the damage you can.

Using Hurricane Counter will inflict heavy damage to attacking enemies and also has a chance to shock them into submission. This is done extremely fast too, so you are able to follow up with other moves shortly afterward.

Wraith Attack – Triple Tempests

The strongest attack that can be done by the Lance of Scorn is the Triple Tempests and can be used to defeat multiple strong enemies that do not fall down quickly.

By activating this wraith attack, Fury’s able to throw three electric-powered tornadoes towards the battlefield, hitting all enemies nearby. It will also inflict a great deal of Arcane damage over time.

How to Upgrade

Level Physical Damage Items Required 0 75 — +1 82 2x Sliver of Adamantine +2 90 4x Sliver of Adamantine +3 97 6x Sliver of Adamantine +4 105 2x Fragment of Adamantine +5 112 4x Fragment of Adamantine +6 120 6x Fragment of Adamantine +7 127 2x Fragment of Adamantine +8 135 4x Fragment of Adamantine +9 142 6x Fragment of Adamantine +10 150 1x Chunk of Adamantine

Mallet of Scorn

The Mallet of Scorn is a heavy two-handed hammer that is able to devastate hordes of enemies with a single, slow attack. The Mallet of Scorn should be used against large, sluggish enemies that will not dodge Fury’s attacks.

Do note that the Mallet’s extremely slow and it might take quite a lot of your time just trying to land one hit. The Mallet is also able to knock enemies back a few meters or so, with some of its skills.

Of course, not all skills will throw the enemies away, and not all enemies can be thrown away. Using the Mallet while airborne will offer you to deal devastating damage to the enemies on the ground.

The Mallet is also necessary for destroying the purple coral rocks in the open-world that block entrances to tunnels and doorways. These purple coral rocks are called Rocky Nodules.

Moves and Combos

Attack Name How to Perform Shatter Strike Press Y button once Boneshaker Press Y button twice in a row Aftershock Press Y button thrice in a row Tremor Maker Keep your left hand stick neutral, press RB button and wait for the stance to activate. Then press Y button once. Smashdown While in air, press Y button. Crossover: Splintered Blow Press Y button after pressing X button. Crossover Special: Quakewave Press Y button after any Crossover Aftershock Press the Y button after using Crossover Special: Quakewave. Moonshot Press Y button and hold it. Shot Caller Hold Y button and release it on time. Extinction Event While in air, hold Y button to charge. Press it again to release the attack. Seismic Slam While in air, press Y button and hold it. Rapture Dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Armageddon Forward dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Cataclysm Press Left Stick button and Right Stick button at once.

Drop the Hammer

This is an especially strong skill which allows you to maneuver through the aggressive enemies’ charging attacks and giving you a great opening window to attack while they’re stunned or confused.

Fury basically drops the hammer and gains temporary super speed.

Charged attacks

If you use charged attacks with Force Hollow, Fury will swing the Mallet in a massive circle to knock all nearby enemies. Some of the best charged-attacks with this hammer include Moonshot and Shot Caller.

Rapture and Armageddon

Fury is single-handedly (or with both hands) able to devastate multiple foes and show them their final day. Rapture and Armageddon are both counter skills and deliver an explosion of energy that will scatter all enemies all at once.

Wraith Attack – Cataclysm

The Wraith skill: Cataclysm is a wraith attack that is able to devastate enemies in a large area and stun them for a pretty long-ish time.

Cataclysm is a fast acting-attack but grants Fury temporary invincibility. It is basically a stronger version of the Rapture skill.

How to Upgrade

Level Physical Damage Items Required 0 85 — +1 93 2x Sliver of Adamantine +2 102 4x Sliver of Adamantine +3 110 6x Sliver of Adamantine +4 119 2x Fragment of Adamantine +5 127 4x Fragment of Adamantine +6 136 6x Fragment of Adamantine +7 144 2x Fragment of Adamantine +8 153 4x Fragment of Adamantine +9 161 6x Fragment of Adamantine +10 170 1x Chunk of Adamantine

Edge of Scorn

The Edge of Scorn is a Broadsword that can be split into two smaller short swords that can do rapid attacks easily.

The Broadsword itself is a slow sword that is able to deal massive damage just like the Mallet but is able to break itself into two pieces for a short period of time and deal devastating combos all at once.

The Edge of Scorn also has a passive ability to slow down its recipients with its freezing attacks. Though not all attacks will slow down/freeze their enemy, some of the combos may do so.

The Edge also deals a lot of heavy damage if you are only using the Broadsword.

Moves and Combos

Attack Name How to Perform Heavy Slash Press Y button once Twin Blades Press Y button twice in a row Crushing Blade Press Y button thrice in a row Master Swordsman Keep your left hand stick neutral, press RB button and wait for the stance to activate. Then press Y button once. Skull Splitter While in air, press Y button. Crossover: Sweeping Blade Press Y button after pressing X button. Crossover Special: Frigid Swing Press Y button after any Crossover Crushing Blade Press the Y button after using Crossover Special: Frigid Swing. Chronomancer Hold Y button and release it on time. Chronopiercer While in air, hold Y button to charge. Press it again to release the attack. Super Chronopiercer While in air, press Y button and hold it. Equilibrium Edge Dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Final Verdict Forward dodge an attack and press Y after dodging perfectly Stasis Shield Press Left Stick button and Right Stick button at once.

Twin Blades

The Twin Blades can be activated by pressing the Y button twice. The twin blades are super-fast, as compared to the Broadsword, but offer a great deal of damage.

The Statis Hollow’s max combo is three hits but deals four hits because the Twin Blades is used in here.

Chronomancer and Chronopiercer

You can use both Chronomancer and Chronopiercer to inflict heavy damage while partially locking enemies into a time void, effectively making them super slow.

The blue glow can be used to tell what enemies have been locked into space. Use this opportunity to get out of harm’s way and switch to faster weapon for a devastating multi-weapon combo.

Equilibrium Edge

The Equilibrium Edge can be used to counterattack any enemies in front of Fury. You can also dodge incoming attacks and throw the Edge of Scorn towards an enemy far away.

This attack will send a huge Arcane shock to an enemy and opening the enemy for further combos.

Wraith Attack – Statis Shield

The Stasis Shield can be used to cocoon Fury into an ice-hardened shell of armor that nullifies all incoming damage temporarily. And any enemy that touches her during this time will be slowed to a turtle’s speed.

The only downside to the Shield is that you cannot activate another Hollow while this skill is active.

How to Upgrade

Level Physical Damage Items Required 0 80 — +1 88 2x Sliver of Adamantine +2 96 4x Sliver of Adamantine +3 104 6x Sliver of Adamantine +4 112 2x Fragment of Adamantine +5 120 4x Fragment of Adamantine +6 128 6x Fragment of Adamantine +7 136 2x Fragment of Adamantine +8 144 4x Fragment of Adamantine +9 152 6x Fragment of Adamantine +10 160 1x Chunk of Adamantine

Salvation

The Salvation is a two-edged sword. Literally. It is basically a Crossblade that you can throw towards your enemies. Rather, it is a weapon focused towards throwing. Either this or hurling this huge blade towards your enemies.

Salvation is perfect for knocking enemies that are flying in the air. Salvation is a very slow weapon and offers not much damage though. However, a great utility weapon can be the closest thing to sharpshooting in the game.

You can aim at up-to 4 enemies per throw. Salvation can also interrupt enemies’ channeling abilities and stun them in their paths.

Moves and Combos

Attack Name How to Perform Throw Press RT button once Imbue Hollow Hold the RT button to charge Aim Move the Right Stick to aim Tag Targets While aiming, press LT button per enemy

How to upgrade