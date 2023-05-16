Our Darksiders 3 Envy Boss Guide will tell you all that you need to know about the part of the Seven Deadly Sins known as Envy and defeating it. We will tell you the method to beat Envy easily in a step-by-step process.

Darksiders 3 Envy Boss

While you need to have ample skill and timing if you want to have any chance of beating Envy in Darksiders 3, the actual fight is fairly straightforward!

There is not much you need to do, but there is a lot of repetition as you slowly take down the boss. Let us go ahead and look at how you can easily take down Envy.

Envy has a total of 4 attacks

The Arcane Meteor brings forth energy from the air and it falls on the purple circle on the ground.

brings forth energy from the air and it falls on the purple circle on the ground. The Staff Sweep is a melee attack that is first charged and you can easily dodge when you hear the charging sound.

is a melee attack that is first charged and you can easily dodge when you hear the charging sound. The Teleport Shockwave sends a shockwave towards you that you can dodge by jumping over it.

sends a shockwave towards you that you can dodge by jumping over it. Lastly, the Arcane Explosion is a ball of energy that cannot be dodged but can be interrupted by attacking her during the charging phase.

Boss Attacks and How to Defeat

Envy is the first boss in Darksiders III and thus also one of the easier ones. Envy only has a couple of moves that can end up being a threat if you fall asleep and do not watch out for.

Remember that you can avoid both of his moves, so just be careful whenever you see him about to throw his wave so that you can jump.

The Envy boss fight also has different stages as you would expect a boss fight to have. When you have whittled down the health of Envy enough, the second phase of the fight will begin in which Envy will be suspended high up in the air.

When this happens, you need to climb up a few surfaces and then use aerial combat in order to deal damage to it.

Remember that you can use this time to heal using an item such as a healing shard or Nephilim’s Respite.

One important thing to remember is that whenever a new phase of the fight begins, Envy does a powerful attack that can be

In order to do that, you need to use the ledges and your double-jump technique to get to her and quickly use the whip swing to deal damage to her.

Once you damage Envy in the air, he will come back down onto the ground and the fight will resume as it was in the first phase.

Remember that his classic attacks are very easy to counter as all you need to do is to watch out for when he is about to do them (she charges her staff) and use the dodge button.

For his shockwave, it is best if you jump over it as we stated earlier. Do not try dodging it because it is not possible. His last attack is when shards are called from above.

When you see the animation of the Shard Attack, you can press the dodge button because the shards fall exactly on the location that you are standing at (the blue circle on your location can also be of help).

Towards the end of the fight, Envy will once again suspend itself in the air and you will need to bring it back down using the surfaces to climb up and then attacking it.